EZ-Robot and School Specialty Announce Strategic Reseller Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZ-Robot, one of the top global educational robotics and robotics platform providers, announced a new strategic reseller partnership with School Specialty, the leading provider of educational ecosystems to educators across North America.



School Specialty has been a significant player in the North American market since 1959, preparing the next generation of students for a happy, successful, and constructive future as a shared critical responsibility. They offer essential educational supplies, complete learning environments, and curriculum solutions to help transform more than classrooms while leading the way in empowering safe and inspiring spaces for all students to learn and grow.

The recent partnership expands EZ-Robot's reach further into the U.S. market for educational robotics. The news comes after EZ-Robot CEO Dennis Kambeitz talked of further global expansion: "We're extremely pleased to announce this new relationship. School Specialty is one of the largest educational resellers in the U.S., with more than 280 sales reps. They are known for providing educators with the most innovative technologies, and our partnership will be a successful combination." Dennis continued, "By combining the reach of School Specialty with the engagement and impact of our EZ-Robot, we will be able positively to impact the lives of millions of American youth, giving them the skills they need for tomorrow."

For the past decade, EZ-Robot has been on a successful mission to equip students with the robotics and A.I. skills needed for a changing technological world. "Partnering with School Specialty is a great example of the increased impact we can achieve with the funds from our current investment crowdfunding campaign on Equivesto.com," said Kambeitz.

EZ-Robot uses an interactive approach to STEM and STEAM education while fostering a highly engaging learning environment that challenges students' problem-solving skills, pushes their cognitive abilities and helps them build confidence and resilience. All EZ-Robots from J.D. the Humanoid, Roli the Rover, and Six the Hexapod can be constructed easily using a clip-together assembly that encourages design thinking and creativity as students learn computer programming through the lens of robotics. It's so easy that anyone aged ten and above can build and program robots with advanced features like speech recognition and vision tracking.

Naomi Hart, Science and STEM Subject Matter Expert at School Specialty, added: "We are excited about our partnership with EZ-Robot and bringing on their line of educational robots. With an incredibly powerful, versatile, and easy-to-use robotics platform, EZ-Robot makes it easy for anyone to learn robotics, regardless of their prior experience. We are quite picky about the products and programs that we bring into our offering as we want to make sure that they have educational value and will make a positive impact on the lives of teachers and students. EZ-Robot does this and more. Their products can scale and grow with students, and we feel they help address areas of learning that are important in STEM/STEAM and computer science programs. We look forward to partnering with our customers on the EZ-Robot's product line and are excited to watch how it impacts every student and sets them up for success in their future careers."

EZ-Robot works closely with its reseller partners, empowering them to help educators bring real-world robotics and A.I. education to their students to help them bridge the technology gap between education and their future workplace.

About EZ-Robot – EZ-Robot was founded in Calgary, Alberta, in 2012. It is the world's most powerful, versatile, and easy-to-use educational robotics platform that scales with users as they grow. In the past decade, EZ-Robot has inspired, engaged, and contributed to the growth of more than 100,000 students and educators, in 170 countries, across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Through EZ-Robot, schools can deliver a world-class engaging robotics education to the maximum number of students across the broadest spectrum of ages and academic abilities, differentiating themselves within their market. EZ-Robot uses an interactive approach to STEM and STEAM education, providing students with a hands-on approach to learning using real-world problems while challenging their thinking process from an algorithmic and evaluation perspective, equipping the generations of tomorrow with the suitable skill set and attitude for the shift to robotics and A.I.

About School Specialty, Inc. – With a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environments for the PreK-12 education marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. School Specialty has the vision to transform more than classrooms by improving learning outcomes and district performance by applying an unmatched team of subject-matter experts and designs and manufacturing and distributing a broad assortment of name-brand and proprietary products, including essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, science curriculum, supplemental learning resources, professional development, funding assistance and more.