Navient to announce third quarter 2022 results on Oct. 25, host earnings webcast on Oct. 26

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient NAVI, a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, plans to release its 2022 third quarter financial results on Navient.com/investors after market close on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.



Navient also will host an audio webcast to review results on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register at Navient.com/investors anytime ahead of the webcast or at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit Navient.com/investors to access the webcast.

Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the webcast will be available on the company's investors webpage no later than start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event's conclusion.

Navient NAVI provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare, and government. Learn more at Navient.com.

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com