Endocrine Testing Market Estimated to Reach US$ 15.3 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 8.08%

The global endocrine testing market size reached US$ 9.7 Billion in 2021. The market exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.08% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Endocrine Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on endocrine testing market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global endocrine testing market size reached US$ 9.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.08% during 2022-2027.

Endocrine testing refers to the medical procedure conducted to measure the level of hormones produced by the endocrine glands in the human body. It helps in diagnosing hormonal disorders and planning the best course of treatment. It can interpret a variety of hormonal diseases, including parathyroid neuroendocrine tumors, carcinoid tumors, and others.

Global Endocrine Testing Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of endocrine-related disorders such as diabetes, hypogonadism, hypergonadism, and conditions related to the thyroid and adrenal glands. In line with this, the growing geriatric population, coupled with rising awareness about early diagnosis and treatment, is positively influencing the market growth across the globe. Furthermore, rapid advancements in product technologies and the rising affordability of healthcare services are significantly contributing to the market growth. Besides this, increasing health awareness among individuals is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of easy-to-operate testing kits facilitating home-based diagnosis is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• BioMerieux SA

• DiaSorin S.p.A.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Global Endocrine Testing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, test type, technology and end-use.

By Test Type:

• Thyroid Test

• Insulin Test

• Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Test

• Prolactin Test

• Luteinizing Hormone Test

• Progesterone Test

• Others

By Technology:

• Immunoassay

• Tandem Mass Spectroscopy

• Sensor Technology

• LC-MS

• Others

By End Use:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Clinical Laboratories

• Others

By Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

