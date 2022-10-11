Ocular Implant Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Glaukos Corporation, Morcher GmbH, Allergan Inc. and Hoya Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Ocular Implant Market is expected to clock US$ 10.3 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Ocular Implant Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Ocular implants replace part of the diseased eye. After a surgical procedure, they may also deliver the drugs at regular intervals for treatment on the anterior and posterior parts of the eye. The rapidly rising prevalence of ocular disorders caused by various factors such as aging, diabetes, cancer, etc., proportionately boosts the ocular implant market globally.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global ocular implant market are

Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG)

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss AG

STAAR Surgical Company

Glaukos Corporation

Morcher GmbH

Hoya Corporation

Second Sight Medical Products Inc

Allergan Inc

Market Drivers

The global ocular implant market is developing at a steady growth rate. The market growth is due to increasing incidences of eye illnesses and the growing geriatric population. Also, heightened technological advancement and growing awareness about such ophthalmic conditions and available treatments positively influence market growth. Rising disposable incomes and an improved healthcare system also support the market growth.

The global ocular implant market has been analyzed from different perspectives – by product, application, end-users, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Products have segmented the global ocular implant market into:

Intra-Ocular Lens

Glaucoma Implants

Corneal Implants

Glaucoma implants currently dominate the global ocular implants market, owing to the phenomenal growth in glaucoma prevalence. Furthermore, the rising awareness among the population led by government and private organizations fuels the development of the glaucoma implant segment. In addition, the intra-ocular lens segment also holds a prominent market position due to its broad application base.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on regional distribution, the global ocular implant market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

With the highest revenue share, North America leads the global market. The high prevalence of eye disorders and better diagnosis and treatment rates create a strong demand for ocular implants in North America. Furthermore, a robust pipeline with continuous product releases foresees market expansion. The presence of several key market players and favorable reimbursement policies also assist in this region's market growth. Additionally, the market in North America is supported by the quick uptake of novel technologies, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a significant healthcare expenditure.

Europe holds the second largest share in this market owing to the rapid adoption of new treatments, fertile healthcare infrastructure, and consistent growth in the geriatric population. In addition, the demand for ocular implants is still developing in the Asia Pacific. The growth in the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to various factors such as improving medical tourism and developing healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the rising aged population, increasing prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, and growing awareness about ocular disorders and treatment methods/techniques further fuels the growth of the Asia Pacific ocular implant market.

