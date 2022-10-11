Large Texas Automotive Dealer Completes Initial Order of C-Bond nanoShield Patented Windshield Strengthener to Sell in its Dealerships as Part of Warranty Program

Charlie Clark Automotive Group is using C-Bond nanoShield on the windshields of all new and used vehicles sold under their warranty program at initial six dealerships

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that a large Texas automotive dealer, Charlie Clark Automotive Group (“Charlie Clark”), has completed an initial order of C-Bond nanoShield™ and begun using the patented windshield strengthener at six of their dealership locations in Texas. C-Bond nanoShield™ is being applied to the windshields of all new and used vehicles sold that include Charlie Clark’s existing windshield warranty to reduce claim rates under their warranty program.

C-Bond nanoShield is a liquid windshield glass strengthener and water repellent that is sprayed directly on to a vehicle’s windshield to stop chips and cracks before they happen. C-Bond nanoShield’s patent-protected technology increases windshield glass strength to avoid the need for windshield repair or replacement, the cost of which is increasing significantly with the use of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

“Based on the success of other automotive dealers that have reduced windshield repair and replacement claim rates within their vehicle warranty programs, Charlie Clark has begun using C-Bond nanoShield at six dealership locations in Texas,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “We are confident that once Charlie Clark begins to see a reduction in their windshield claim rates, they will continue to expand the use of C-Bond nanoShield throughout their entire operation.”

C-Bond nanoShield is not a window film. It is a liquid chemical solution that once applied, dries to an invisible finish to help protect a windshield from chips and cracks. It does not alter the look, clarity, reflectivity, or light transmission of the windshield. In addition, it has a hydrophobic (water repellent) quality that helps water to bead up and run-off the windshield to improve driver visibility in wet weather conditions.

Charlie Clark Automotive Group owns and operates dealerships in Harlingen, Brownsville, Laredo, and El Paso, Texas.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.cbondnanoshield.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that C-Bond nanoShield is being applied to the windshields of all new and used vehicles sold that include Charlie Clark’s existing windshield warranty to reduce claim rates under their warranty program; the likelihood that that once Charlie Clark begins to see a reduction in their windshield claim rates, they will continue to expand the use of C-Bond nanoShield throughout their entire operation; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction and labor delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 15, 2022, May 16, 2022, and November 15, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com Investor Relations: David L. Kugelman (866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada (404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp dk@atlcp.com Brokers and Analysts: Chesapeake Group 410-825-3930 info@chesapeakegp.com