AITX to Host Investor and Technology Open House

/EIN News/ -- Event to Showcase Solutions from AITX Subsidiaries RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G

Detroit, Michigan, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that it will host an Investor and Technology Open House on Wednesday December 7, 2022. The event will be held at the Company’s manufacturing facility, the REX, located in Ferndale, Michigan.

“There is so much coming out of the AITX companies that we’ve decided to hold our second Open House this year,” said Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “This upcoming event will focus on our RAD technologies. We will be showing recent developments from all three RAD subsidiaries.

At the event, attendees can expect to see a live demonstration of RADDOG, built by RAD-M and powered by RAD-G, and sold by RAD. “What we plan on previewing regarding RADDOG is exciting and astonishing,” Reinharz added.

Those interested in attending the AITX Investor and Technology Open House can register online at tinyurl.com/2xv94nbw. For those unable to attend the event in person, it will be livestreamed at 4:30pm ET on AITX’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/aitxrad.

“As a company, RAD will have exhibited or participated at nearly fifty industry events this year alone, creating quite a buzz,” said Doug Clemons, Chief Marketing Officer at RAD. “It’s important that we also share our solutions, and the RAD technologies inside, with our investor community and with the media.”

Additional details regarding the event will be released in the coming weeks. These may include specifics on the technologies being demonstrated and ways for the attendees to get up close and personal with the solutions. Reinharz added, “The AITX community has come to expect big surprises and ‘ah-ha’ moments at these events. I believe that this next open house will not disappoint.”

RAD has a sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, CASSIE™, RIO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. No information contained in this news release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. Additionally, industry data provided herein is of no predictive value regarding the future sale of the Company’s products. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com , radgroup.ai, and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

###

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

Attachment