Soft Robotics Market Estimated to Growth at CAGR of 30.7% 2020-2027 | Latest Industry Coverage by Douglas Insights

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players including ABB Ltd., Bioservo, Cyberdyne Inc., Festo AG, Kuka AG, Roam Robotics, Soft Robotics Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

/EIN News/ -- Isle Of Man, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The soft robotics market is growing at a cracking pace. The industry is set to experience a big boom from 2020 to 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 30.7 percent. However, industry players across the globe still require more crucial data and insights to make investments confidently and create business strategies that deliver targeted results. Hence, Douglas Insights has added research reports from the soft robotics market to its comparison engine to facilitate industry players, researchers, and experts.

This addition aims to speed up the data collection, evaluation, and comparison process, helping experts find crucial insights. These insights are helpful for informed decision-making and for securing a competitive market edge. The Douglas Insights comparison engine enables users to compare reports from across the globe by pricing, publisher rating, number of pages, and table of contents. The findings generated can help users develop a strong market understanding, such as market trends, share, size, challenges, and growth opportunities.

Key Players covered in the Global Market:

ABB LTD.

AUBO ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

BIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES AB

Cyberdyne Inc.

EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC.

FANUC CORP.

FESTO AG

KAWASAKI ROBOTICS INC.

KUKA AG

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

RIGHTHAND ROBOTICS INC.

ROAM ROBOTICS

SOFT ROBOTICS INC.

TECHMAN ROBOT INC.

UNIVERSAL ROBOTS A/S

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP.

The industry’s success is much owed to its offerings when it comes to unparalleled market growth. It may be a construction robot subfield, but it is emerging as a crucial part of the market dynamics. Soft robots provide multi-functional, user-friendly, versatile, and reprogrammable systems with intelligent sensing actions.

Moreover, the technology used in soft robotics is expected to remove the algorithmic and mechanical design complexities gradually. The materials used to design and manufacture soft robotic systems have mechanical properties that resemble living tissues. This is one of the many reasons for its increasing demand across industries, including retail, healthcare, medicine, logistics, food, and beverage. Soft robotics is revolutionising the product supply chain in different industries. In the soft robotics industry, players can boost the manufacturing process’s adaptability and flexibility. Soft robotics have the power to understand their surroundings and accordingly react to them.

Another key driver is smart infrastructure development. Artificial intelligence and internet of things-based technologies are expected to propel industry growth, taking it to newer heights. From retail to logistics and healthcare, diverse sectors are actively investing in soft robotics to power their business and secure competitive advantages.

Besides this, soft robotics has the potential to eliminate computational and mechanical robot design complexities. Also, soft robotics is being used in tissue engineering to produce hybrid systems. They can easily be separated into medical robots and robot grippers and used for multiple medical applications.

The industry is also expected to flourish in the coming years because the discipline of soft robotics is likely to help overcome problems linked with standard robots that are built with hard materials. Moreover, soft robots offer not only flexibility but also safety.

Covid 19 Impact Analysis

The need for automated processes and human safety in manufacturing units and across departments increased exponentially during COVID-19. Hence, research and development initiatives were carried out during COVID-19 to explore the soft robotics industry and find new ways in which it can revolutionise processes to ensure human safety. However, the key industry constraint is the cost. The high cost of R&D and investment in soft robotics may limit industry players from taking the big leap.

Nonetheless, if industry players use tools like the Douglas Insights comparison engine, they can extract valuable data and findings related to market trends and growth. Furthermore, crucial findings from these reports can help organisations strategise better and integrate soft robotics into their business landscape with a higher success rate. At present, soft robotics are in high demand in the medical field. Minimally invasive surgery is among the top areas where soft robotics has a high potential.

Segmentations

Market by Robot Type

Overview

Soft Robotic Grippers

Exoskeleton

Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

Inflated Robots

Others





Market by Solution

Overview

Hardware

Software

Market by Industry

Overview

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Advanced Manufacturing

Automotive

Logistics

Survey and Exploration

Others



Market by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Soft robotics industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Soft robotics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Soft robotics market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Soft robotics market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Soft robotics and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Soft robotics across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

