Holographic Display Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Holographic Display Market to be Driven by Technological Advancements in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Holographic Display Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global holographic display market, assessing the market based on its segments like end uses and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2020): Approximately USD 1.31 billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 3%
Technological improvements in the field of the enhanced display are primarily driving the global market for holographic display. The presence of the majority of essential technologies indicates that improved quality will be available in the field in the near future.
Holographic displays have a wide range of practical applications in a variety of industries, including engineering, medical technology, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, telecommunications, automotive, and entertainment, among others. Furthermore, the growing popularity of holographic displays is aided by emerging companies in the market and their list of upcoming and ongoing initiatives. However, high unit costs can stifle expansion.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Holographic display refers to a type of display that fundamentally utilises the phenomenon of light diffraction to develop a virtual three-dimensional image or footage of an object whose dimensions are captured likewise. It does not require any advanced glasses or external equipment for a viewer to have a view of the image.
Based on end use, the industry is segmented into:
Consumer Electronics
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Military and Defence
Automotive
Others
The regional markets for holographic display include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
North America is expected to be a significant market for holographic display, with a considerable market share. Meanwhile, due to the rise of significant companies and a growing customer base in the electronics and vehicle segments, the Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at a rapid pace over the forecast period. This expansion is likely to be boosted by the recent uptick in the Chinese market.
The automotive industry is predicted to account for the largest percentage of the market among end uses due to the integration of advanced displays in automobiles for entertainment and increased vehicle safety. The adoption of this technology by high-end cars is projected to increase their popularity in the sector, which is expected to have a favourable impact on market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Provision Holding, Inc., Looking Glass Factory Inc., RealView Imaging Ltd., Animmersion UK Ltd., Kino-Mo Ltd., and Shenzhen SMX Display Technology Co. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
