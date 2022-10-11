Asia-Pacific Mammography Devices Market to Reach Growth at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period
Asia-Pacific Mammography Devices Market to Reach Growth at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific Mammography Devices Market is expected to witness market growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the aforementioned forecast period . Rising incidence of breast cancer is driving the market for mammography devices. Mammography is a specific type of medical imaging that uses a low dose x-ray pattern to look inside the breasts. Mammographic examination, called mammography, helps in the early identification and treatment of heart disease in women. An X-ray (x-ray) is a non-invasive medical examination that allows doctors to make diagnoses and manage medical circumstances. X-ray imaging involves exposing a portion of the skin to a tiny amount of ionizing radiation to generate images of the inside of the uterus.
Beneficial government rules and policies and investments are the vital factor to accelerate market growth, increase awareness for premature detection of breast cancer, increase government funding for cancer treatment, increase technological advancement in methods of breast scan and.
Rising awareness of preventive breast cancer checkup is among others driving the mammography devices market. Additionally, growing technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare industry will create new opportunities for the mammography devices market during the forecast period 2021-2028.
Key players covered in the Mammography Devices market report are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Hologic, Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Metaltronica SpA, Koninklijke Philips NV, CMR Naviscan., Carestream Health., PLANMED OY , Analogic Corporation. , Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co., Ltd, General Electric, Shimadzu Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group., CR wandong MEDI-FUTURE, Inc., Sectra AB, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited., Benetec bvba, aycan Medical Systems, LLC and Barco. among other national and regional actors. Market share data is only available for Asia-Pacific (APAC). DBMR analysts understand competitive forces and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
This Mammography Devices Market report provides details about recent new developments, trade regulations, import and export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, share of market, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyzes opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic analysis of market growth, market size, market growth categories, niches and application dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you make an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Mammography Devices Market Scope and Market Size
The mammography devices market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, end user, product and application. The growth among these segments will help you analyze the low growth segments within the industries and will provide users with valuable market insights and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identification of major applications of the market.
On the basis of type, the mammography devices market is segmented into screening mammography and diagnostic mammography.
Based on processing , the mammography devices market is segmented into digital systems, analog systems, breast tomosynthesis, film screen systems and others.
Based on end-user, the mammography devices market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others.
Based on product , the mammography devices market is segmented into film screen, digital, 3D, analog systems, biopsy systems and others.
The mammography devices market is also segmented on the basis of application in oncology, diagnostics and others.
Country-Level Analysis of the Global Mammography Devices Market
The Mammography Devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment, end user, product and application as listed above. The countries covered in the Mammography Devices market report are Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific.
India and China will dominate the mammography devices market in Asia Pacific owing to the extreme lifestyle change of the urban part of the countries resulting in high prevalence of breast cancer, increase in public funding for the treatment of cancer, an increase in the population and an increased awareness of the preventive work-up for breast cancer.
The country section of the Mammography Devices market report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the country market that have an impact on current and future market trends.Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import and export analysis, price trend analysis, raw material cost, value chain analysis Downstream and Upstream are some of the major indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country. Additionally, the presence and availability of regional brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of national pricing and trade routes are considered while providing a forecast analysis of national data.
