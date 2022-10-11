Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 10, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of October 10 will include the following:

Monday, October 10 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster addressed the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Taskforce Meeting, Room 110, Blatt Building, State House complex, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, October 11 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall will be joined by members of the S.C. General Assembly and South Carolina business leaders for a project kickoff event for the I-26 widening project between Charleston and Columbia, 1185 Cypress Campground Road, Ridgeville, S.C.

Tuesday, October 11 at Noon: Gov. McMaster will be the keynote speaker at the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Legislative Luncheon, Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Boulevard, Summerville, S.C.

Thursday, October 13 at 9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will provide opening remarks at the Electric Vehicle Summit: Accelerating South Carolina’s e-Mobility Competitiveness, AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville, 315 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, October 13 at Noon: Gov. McMaster will hold a press conference at the Electric Vehicle Summit: Accelerating South Carolina’s e-Mobility Competitiveness, AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville, 315 S Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, October 13 at Noon: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit Peddinghaus Corporation and recognize Manufacturing Month, 20 Peddi Lane, Andrews, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 3, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of October 3, 2022, included:

Monday, October 3

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference with Congressman Jim Clyburn and the Office of Regulatory Staff to Provide an Update on Broadband Deployment, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Randy Potts, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gerais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

Tuesday, October 4

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the groundbreaking ceremony of DC BLOX, Myrtle Beach Cable Landing Station, Myrtle Beach International Technology & Aerospace Park (iTAP), 1401 Howard Avenue, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:00 PM; Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Rep. Gary Simrill, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, October 5

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the groundbreaking for new Life and Health Sciences building at Greenville Technical College, Barton Campus, 506 South Pleasantburg, Greenville, S.C.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance in recognizing Manufacturing Month at a career awareness event, Anderson Civic Center, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:50 PM: Meeting with Brigadier General Jason Kelly, Command of U.S. Army Training Center.

4:30 PM: Agency meeting.

Thursday, October 6

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held the annual Governor’s Commanders Briefing, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the expansion ribbon cutting of Nutramax Laboratories, Nutramax Laboratories, 946 Quality Drive, Lancaster, S.C.

5:15 PM: Call with a local official.

Friday, October 7

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the grand opening of the BMW Training Center, BMW Amphitheater, 1400 SC-101, Greer, S.C.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the opening of the E & Gallo’s Warehouse, 5948 Lancaster Highway, Fort Lawn, S.C.

4:50 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

