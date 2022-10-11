Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall to Host I-26 Widening Project Kickoff Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall will be joined by members of the S.C. General Assembly and South Carolina business leaders for a project kickoff event for the I-26 widening project between Charleston and Columbia.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall, S.C. House Speaker Murrell Smith, members of the S.C. General Assembly, business leaders

WHAT: Project kickoff event for I-26 widening project between Charleston and Columbia

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11 at 10:30 AM

WHERE: 1185 Cypress Campground Road, Ridgeville, S.C.

Note: Media wishing to cover the event should arrive by 10:00 AM. For details about access to the event, please click here.

-###-

