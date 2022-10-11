FingerMotion, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 12, 2022
/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile services and data company, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference, which is being held virtually on October 12, 2022, discussing the company presentation. Mr. Shen is scheduled to present at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time for 30 minutes with a short corporate presentation and will do his best to answer any questions in the allotted amount of time.
FingerMotion welcomes individuals and institutions as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.
Event: Emerging Growth Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday October 12, 2022
Time: 2:30pm Eastern Time (ET)
Register to Attend: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1571724&tp_key=4274f13b29&sti=fngr
If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on https://www.youtube.com/EmergingGrowthConference
About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.
The conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.
All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.
About FingerMotion, Inc.
FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China’s largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.
Company Contact:
FingerMotion, Inc.
Email: info@fingermotion.com
Phone: 718-269-3366
Investor Relations Contact:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: info@skylineccg.com
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations of forecasts of future events. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this release, including statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, new products, budgets, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, regulatory approvals or the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to us, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the Company to manage its VIE contracts; the ability of the Company to maintain its relationships and licenses in China; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the Chinese telecommunications market; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.