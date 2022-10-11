FingerMotion, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 12, 2022

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile services and data company, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference, which is being held virtually on October 12, 2022, discussing the company presentation. Mr. Shen is scheduled to present at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time for 30 minutes with a short corporate presentation and will do his best to answer any questions in the allotted amount of time.



FingerMotion welcomes individuals and institutions as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Event: Emerging Growth Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday October 12, 2022

Time: 2:30pm Eastern Time (ET)

Register to Attend: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1571724&tp_key=4274f13b29&sti=fngr

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on https://www.youtube.com/EmergingGrowthConference

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China’s largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

