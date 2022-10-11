Submit Release
Lawsuit Alert: Investors who SOLD over $100,000 worth of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares between May and October 2022 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that an investor who SOLD Twitter shares filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk.

Investors SOLD over $100,000 worth of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) between May and October 2022, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: December 12, 2022. Those who SOLD Twitter shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

In later April 2022, Twitter, Inc. (“Twitter”) announced the takeover by Elon Musk (“Musk”) for $54.20 per share.

Then on May 13, 2022, Musk tweeted that the merger was on hold and on May 17, 2022, that the deal cannot go forward. Thereafter, Musk sent letters to Twitter terminating the merger. After receiving the first termination letter Twitter sued Musk for specific performance in Delaware.

Twitter shares declined to $32.52 per share in July.

Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk was set for trial beginning on October 17, 2022. However, on October 4, 2022, Musk announced that he intended to go through with the merger at $54.20.

On October 10, 2022, a seller of Twitter shares filed the lawsuit against Musk over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claims that Musk’s statements were false because Musk was not entitled to due diligence and had in fact waived due diligence, that Musk was aware of the problem of bots and spam on Twitter, and that there were no legally justifiable reasons for Musk to terminate the Merger. The plaintiff seeks damages.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

