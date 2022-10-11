NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Appoints Dr. Jeffrey L. Binder PhD, MBA, as Head of Nuclear Laboratory and Technologies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jeffrey L. Binder PhD, MBA, as the Head of Nuclear Laboratory and Technologies.



Dr. Binder has had over a 30-year career in applied energy technology as both an engineering & scientific contributor and high impact leader. His experiences include nuclear reactor technology, renewable energy, advanced/critical materials, and manufacturing technology. Dr. Binder has had multiple leadership roles including Associate Laboratory Director for applied energy at Oak Ridge and Argonne National Laboratories, and the Founding Director of the University of Illinois Applied Research Institute. He has a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago and is the author or co-author of over 100 publications, articles, and conference submittals.

“It was clear to me that in order to build a nuclear energy technology company, we must put effort to involve governmental agencies from an early stage and the addition of Dr. Binder is an important step forward,” said Jay Jiang Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “His experience in dealing with large-scale and complex laboratories and processes in the nuclear industry are widely-known and we hope his expertise will translate well to leading NANO Nuclear to new heights.”

In collaboration with the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) as part of the National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) Resource Team program, NANO Nuclear is working to develop its proprietary micro-Small Modular Reactor (mSMR), “ZEUS”.

“I am very excited to support the leadership of NANO Nuclear Energy to develop and demonstrate their micro small modular reactor (mSMR), ‘ZEUS’. I am also excited to focus on building out the necessary fuel for advanced reactors by engaging and bringing in key applied researcher support in the public and private sectors,” said Dr. Jeffrey L. Binder, NANO Nuclear Energy’s Head of Nuclear Laboratory and Technologies. “In addition, I will help support building out the regulatory licensing framework, which will be essential to ultimately achieving one of our goals of a carbon free energy production for our nation and the world”.

“I’d like to welcome Dr. Binder to the NANO Nuclear’s leadership and technical team,” said James Walker, NANO Nuclear Energy’s CEO and Director. “His experience and standing in the nuclear industry are well known, so it is an honor to be able to involve him in our mission to revolutionize the mSMR space. His in-depth knowledge of nuclear laboratory procedures and personnel is an incredibly important resource, and I am excited to continue on our growth strategy with his assistance."

“I also want to welcome Dr. Binder to NANO Nuclear’s senior management team,” said Winston Chow, NANO Nuclear Energy’s Chief Policy Officer and Director. “His decades of experience working with the government alongside my experience working with the U.S. Department of Energy, will be crucial to advance NANO Nuclear’s advanced reactor goals. I look forward to combining our efforts in advancing sustainable and virtually carbon free energy for the future in the United States and around the world."

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

The Path to Zero starts here. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is a company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. Our company is committed to building smaller, cheaper, and safer nuclear energy for the future by incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, and research methods. Currently in technical development is “ZEUS”, NANO Nuclear Energy’s first generation portable, on-demand capable advanced nuclear micro reactor.

