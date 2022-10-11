CGS Executives Tapped to Moderate Panels at Augmented Enterprise Summit

Extended Reality R&D leaders to facilitate discussions on XR Adoption in the Enterprise and the Connected Workforce

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS , a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced two of its executives will moderate panel sessions at the upcoming Augmented Enterprise Summit being held October 18-20, 2022 in San Diego’s Town and Country Hotel .



The leading event for enterprise virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality (XR), Augmented Enterprise Summit is the longest-running and most comprehensive event dedicated to the business and industrial applications of XR, wearables, and other emerging technologies, including body-worn sensors, exoskeletons, digital twins, and more.

Based on their depth of industry knowledge and extensive experience in XR enterprise learning, strategy, and platform development of TeamworkAR by CGS, executives Doug Stephen, president of the learning division and Micah White, vice president of research and development, were selected to moderate panels on adoption of AR, VR and XR in the enterprise and its integration with other IoT technologies.

“As the global XR market reaches an anticipated $300B by 2024 , businesses need first-hand, trusted knowledge on how these technologies are evolving and impacting their workforce. This is why Augmented Enterprise Summit is the ‘can’t miss’ event of the year,” said Doug Stephen. “We’re honored to be recognized for our expertise and ability to facilitate meaningful discussions about the current state of emerging technologies and the use cases for how businesses can take advantage of them.”

Stephen will moderate a panel on “Getting Started – A Roadmap for Successful Adoption of XR,” being held on Tuesday, October 18th at 11:15 a.m. He will be joined by industry experts from Amerisource Bergen, Johnson & Johnson, American Electric Power, and Avery Dennison. Panelists will address the steps businesses need to take to successfully introduce XR into their organization, including evaluating, piloting and measuring the impact of XR at work.

Micah will moderate the panel, “The Connected Workplace: Integrating XR with Other IoT Technologies in the Enterprise” being held on Wednesday, October 19th at 4:45 p.m. White will lead the discussion on the ways XR is becoming even more transformational, opening up new business models and unlocking greater value. Specifically, panelists from Altria, Chevron, Walmart, and SWM International will discuss building a fully connected workplace and workforce using technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Digital Twins, Automation/Robotics, Drones, 3D Printing, Cloud and Edge Computing, and Blockchain.

TEAMWORKAR: MAKE EVERYONE A GENIUS™

TeamworkAR is a platform that brings real-time digital transformation to on-the-job training, learning and support for any company, anywhere. From knowledge capture and transfer to collaborating with and assisting workers across skill levels, our goal is to make everyone a genius. By moving your workforce from a training room to real-world work in days rather than weeks, TeamworkAR increases productivity and success. Enhancing your own custom content through augmented reality, you can change how work gets done—for better.

With nearly 40 years expertise providing award-winning custom learning and development solutions for dozens of Fortune 500 companies including McDonald’s, Comcast, Toshiba, and Medtronic, CGS is a trusted partner in aligning learning strategy to measurable business results.

ABOUT CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

TeamworkAR, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Computer Generated Solutions Canada Ltd. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn.