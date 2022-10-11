ManTech Wins $337 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Live, Virtual Constructive Training Environment – Advancing Joint Warfare Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech today announced a $337 million contract to support Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona’s Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE), a global, interconnected network of simulation, training, and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) systems that form a virtual range for experimentation and training involving Navy platforms and weapon systems. ManTech was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

Under the new four-year award, ManTech will provide engineering and technical services that integrate and test advanced systems for the U.S. Navy’s premier Live, Virtual, Constructive (LVC) training capability. ManTech has been a leader in Navy and Marine Corps virtual training capability for over 15 years. In the cybersecurity and information warfare domain, ManTech introduced industry’s first cyber range for the DoD, empowering Navy warfighters to train on digital twins of their own networks and infrastructure. ManTech also provides an extensive model-based systems engineering capability to accelerate training system integration and ensure that training environments reflect real-world systems and configurations today and in the future.

“The Navy’s Continuous Training Environment program will be a driving force of the U.S. Department of Defense’s joint warfare strategy, advancing the goal of seamless collaboration between Navy, Joint and coalition partner forces in any scenario,” said David Hathaway, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “With ManTech’s broad experience on-board, NCTE’s Live, Virtual and Constructive training will support the broadest conceivable array of use cases – from ballistic missile defense to electronic warfare and air combat – extending our nation’s maritime dominance.”

The new LVC capability is operated under the authority of the Navy’s “Weapons Systems and Aviation Warfare Modeling & Simulation, Engineering, Integration, Experimentation and Cybersecurity for Leading Edge Training,” a distributed training initiative executed out of NSWC Corona.

NCTE has evolved into a powerful tool for assessing weapon systems, developing concepts for weapon systems employment, validating such concepts on a distributed basis, and for combat system training using embedded and standalone training systems within the framework of Fleet Synthetic Training (FST) and LVC training. Critical to this mission is the ability to develop real-world weapons systems representations based upon existing and future maritime and joint weapon systems, to test and validate these concepts, and to incorporate them in the Navy’s core doctrine and its FST and LVC training capabilities.

The NCTE Program will provide solutions to the operational challenges that face today’s warfighter as well as the advanced concepts and doctrine that will extend American maritime superiority far into the future,

About the DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. federal government agencies. In business more than 54 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

