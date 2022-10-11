Benefytt Technologies Appoints Irene Kwak as Chief Growth Officer

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (“Benefytt” or the “Company”), a health insurance technology company and leading distributor of Medicare-related health insurance plans, has appointed Irene Kwak as Chief Growth Officer, effective August 22, 2022. In her new role, which she takes on in addition to her pre-existing role as Chief Digital Officer, Ms. Kwak will lead all of the Company’s member recruitment and retention initiatives, including those on digital channels.



Ms. Kwak joined Benefytt on April 20, 2022 as the Company’s Chief Digital Officer, overseeing digital platform development and strategy. Ms. Kwak brings to Benefytt significant experience in customer recruitment and retention, executive leadership and digital expertise in the healthcare space. Prior to joining Benefytt, Ms. Kwak held multiple roles at health benefits platform Sharecare. Throughout her time at Sharecare, she managed its P&L for Fortune 500 employers, health plans and government accounts, led the company’s marketing, advertising and digital efforts, and played an important role in preparing Sharecare for an initial public offering. Previously, Ms. Kwak served as Chief of Staff to the Chief Executive Officer at e-insurance provider Assurance, leading efforts to scale and eventually sell the business to Prudential Financial.

“In her short time with Benefytt, Irene has advanced our digital capabilities and enhanced our ability to offer a greater range of innovative health insurance solutions to customers directly and through our valued carrier partner relationships,” said Todd Baxter, Chief Executive Officer of Benefytt. “Adding Chief Growth Officer to Irene’s title is a natural transition as digital continues to play a central role in our customer recruitment and retention initiatives. Irene is a proven leader and well-suited to help us strengthen our operations and execute our customer-centric growth strategy.”

“It has been extremely rewarding to work with Todd and all of my colleagues these past few months, and I look forward to continuing to help Benefytt achieve sustainable growth over the long term,” said Ms. Kwak. “I am excited to continue building on our growth to date as we look to advance Benefytt’s mission of providing unique, high-quality and customized healthcare enrollment solutions by reaching more customers as they navigate the Medicare enrollment process.”

Ms. Kwak holds an MBA from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies from New York University.

About Benefytt Technologies, Inc.

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. is a health insurance technology company that primarily engages in the development and operation of private e-commerce health insurance marketplaces, consumer engagement platforms, agency technology systems, and insurance policy administration platforms. By leveraging existing and emerging platforms and technologies, the Company offers a range of Medicare-related insurance plans from many of the nation’s leading carriers as well as other types of health insurance and supplemental products that meet the needs of consumers.

Media Contacts:

Deirdre Walsh or Haven Cutko

Abernathy MacGregor

212-371-5999

dlw@abmac.com / hhc@abmac.com