Katapult Schedules Quarterly Financial Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT), a leading lease-to-own platform that integrates with omni-channel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power online shopping for non-prime customers, will release its third quarter ending September 30, 2022, financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, before market open. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, to discuss the company’s financial results.



A live audio webcast of the second quarter earnings call will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at http://ir.katapultholdings.com/.

A live dial-in for the second quarter earnings call will be available at (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or (646) 307-1963 (international). The conference ID number is 2467778. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at https://ir.katapultholdings.com/news-events/investor-calendar .

