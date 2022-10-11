Telesign Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesign, the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Telesign. This year, 83% of employees said Telesign is a great place to work, compared to just 57% at the typical U.S. company.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“We are honored to be named a Great Place to Work-Certified company. At Telesign, we are more committed than ever to fostering an innovative, inclusive environment where team members can bring their best selves to work every day and build fulfilling careers,” said Joe Burton, CEO of Telesign. “Our growth is directly correlated to employee success and satisfaction, and we look forward to continuing to invest in a welcoming culture where everyone can learn and thrive. Our goal for Telesign is not just to be a great place to work, but to be the best place any employee has ever worked.”

Telesign has experienced unprecedented growth over the last twelve months. As a result, the company has embraced a transformative opportunity to cultivate an unparalleled employee experience. This begins with engaging every global employee to advance the company’s commitment of making Telesign the best place to work. Over the past year, the company committed to a collective realignment of Telesign’s values, embedding them into the overall employee experience. As a result, 91% of Telesign employees shared they are proud to tell others they work at Telesign. Telesign’s values of trusted, committed, authentic, and growth-minded are fused together by its foundation of #TelesignTogether, uniting every Telesigner in a shared goal: ensuring continuous trust in the digital marketplace.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Telesign is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.telesign.com/careers.

About Telesign

Telesign provides continuous trust to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world’s mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company’s powerful AI and extensive data science deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions prevent fraud, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence. Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on Twitter at @Telesign.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts