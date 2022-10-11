Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,987 in the last 365 days.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces New Dividend Rate for October

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") (TSX: CJ) confirms that our October dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2022. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Cardinal expects to reach the final milestone of its Three Phase 2022 Debt Repayment / Shareholder Return Plan in the fourth quarter. We look forward to releasing our 2023 Budget and Plan in late 2022 which will outline our future plan for shareholder returns.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal works to continually improve its Environmental, Social and Governance profile and operates its assets in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner. As part of this mandate, Cardinal injects and conserves more carbon than it directly emits making us one of the few Canadian energy companies to have a negative carbon footprint.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline oil in Western Canada.

For further information:

M. Scott Ratushny, CEO or Shawn Van Spankeren, CFO or Laurence Broos, VP Finance
Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca
Phone: (403) 234-8681


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces New Dividend Rate for October

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.