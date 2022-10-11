Selecta Biosciences Announces Three Presentations at the Upcoming 29th Annual European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Conference

Data to be featured in one poster and two oral presentations

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company pioneering precision immune tolerance with its clinically validated ImmTOR® platform to develop tolerogenic therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced three upcoming presentations, including one joint presentation with our partner AskBio, at the 29th Annual European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Conference, to be held virtually and in-person from October 11-14 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. These presentations demonstrate the therapeutic utility of Selecta’s immune tolerance platform, ImmTOR®, to enable safe repeated vector doses and mitigate unwanted immune responses to AAV capsids.



“We are thrilled to present data demonstrating the power of ImmTOR combined with T-reg specific IL-2 mutein (ImmTOR-IL™),” said Dr. Kei Kishimoto, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Selecta. “Our evolving precision immune tolerance platform is designed to enable AAV vector redosing by amplifying the magnitude and duration of effectively inhibiting the formation of anti-AAV antibodies, while simultaneously mitigating adverse responses associated with high AAV doses. We look forward to building on the encouraging data generated to date and remain on track to initiate our Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia in adolescents later this year. In parallel, we will continue our pioneering efforts to help gene therapy patients overcome immunogenicity.”

Details from ESGCT presentations are as follows:

Selecta Presentation Title: ImmTOR tolerogenic nanoparticles combined with Treg-selective IL-2 mutein induces massive expansion of antigen-specific regulatory T cells and synergistically inhibit formation of anti-AAV antibodies to high vector doses

Presentation Number: OR07

Presenter: Kei Kishimoto, Ph.D., Selecta Biosciences

Presentation Date and Time Slot: Tuesday, October 11 | 5:45 p.m. GMT

Selecta Presentation Title: A strategy to mitigate toxicities associated with AAV doses of 1E14 vg/kg or higher by enabling repeated vector administrations at 5E13 vg/kg

Presentation Number: P517

Presenter: Petr Ilyinskii, Ph.D., Selecta Biosciences

Presentation Date and Time Slot: Wednesday, October 12 | 7:30 p.m. GMT

Selecta & AskBio Presentation Title: Using a systems biology approach to unravel the Immunogenicity of AAV8 empty capsids in healthy volunteers

Presentation Number: OR06

Presenter: Greg Gojanovich, Ph.D., AskBio

Presentation Date and Time Slot: Tuesday, October 11 | 5:30 p.m. GMT

Selecta Forward-Looking Statements

