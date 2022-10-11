Submit Release
Centricity Executive to Present at Upcoming Industry Event

/EIN News/ -- SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centricity, a fast-growing services partner to retailers across multiple verticals, announced today that Vice President of Client Services Chris Penn will be presenting at the 13th Annual Extended Warranty and Service Contract Innovations conference scheduled for Oct. 17-18 in Nashville, TN.

 This year’s event, expected to be attended by hundreds of people in the warranty and service contract industry, focuses on strategies for designing, marketing and operating winning service contract and extended warranty programs. Event attendees range from large multinational organizations to mid-size companies, spanning across diverse industries including service providers, manufacturers and retailers.

Penn is scheduled to provide two presentations. The first one, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17, is entitled, “Trends in 10: Sustainability in Retail.” This fast-paced presentation will uncover the latest developments in consumer sentiment surrounding sustainability efforts and products in the retail space.

Penn’s second presentation is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Oct. 18 entitled “Harnessing Sales/Claims Data to Grow Your Service Contract Business.” Attendees will learn which key data points they should be reviewing and at what frequency. Data is a key component to managing a successful service contract program for both retailers and manufacturers.

“I’m excited to present at this year’s conference and to be able to share Centricity’s unique experience and perspective,” Penn said, “The Warranty Innovations conference is a great opportunity to network and learn from others in the industry.”

 About Centricity

Centricity partners with retailers and manufacturers to provide customized product protection solutions that drive revenue resulting in happy, loyal customers. Centricity cultivates confidence by protecting products customers rely on. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, Centricity is a privately held and wholly owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corp., a 45-year-old company with a rich history of service and protection. Centricity is committed to elevating the retail and manufacturing industries with services centered around people.

 

Attachment 


Karen Blanchard
Centricity
7275423942
kblanchard@centricity.com

