UK Expat and Foreign National Mini-Budget Mortgage Market Update
After the Chancellor’s mini-budget, the pound fell to its record lowest level against the US dollar. The weakened pound is contributing to further heightened interest rates, which are now predicted to peak at 6% next year.
The mini-budget also caused lenders to remove a record number of mortgage deals from the marketplace, with more than 900 products – a third of the total mortgage market – being removed within 24 hours.
Affordability has not been affected as badly for flats compared to houses. The effect of the pandemic means that the average price of a house has risen five times more than the average price of a flat since 2020.
Stuart Marshall: 'The stamp duty relief isn’t going to do enough to alleviate the overall strain that’s been created for domestic buyers by the high mortgage rates, cost of living, and inflated property prices.'
Stuart Marshall looks at the headlines from the Chancellor's mini-budget and explains the impact for new and existing UK expat and foreign national investors.
The Value of the Pound.
After the Chancellor’s mini-budget, the pound fell to its record lowest level against the US dollar. The weakened pound is contributing to further heightened interest rates, which are now predicted to peak at 6% next year. This, in turn, will feed into higher mortgage rates and mean a further cut in buying power, with mortgage rates having already contributed to a 28% cut in buying power.
The current feeling is that the Bank of England will have to take dramatic action to restore some value to the pound and this is leading people to predict rates of just below 4% by November – another significant hit to buying power in the UK. To put the damage in perspective, if mortgage rates rose to 6%, in line with the predicted base interest rate, it would add £465 a month to a £200,000 mortgage. Clearly, this is a cost that most prospective buyers will not be able to bear. Further, for those on their lenders’ standard rate, this may contribute to forced sales or downsizing in the face of the heightened cost.
Stuart Marshall says… ‘For existing UK expat and foreign national mortgage holders, re-mortgaging is a good idea if the mortgage is currently on the lender’s standard variable rate. If a fixed-rate deal is coming to an end, the same is true, though it’s important to check what fees would be payable for exiting the deal early. For prospective UK expat and foreign national investors, the low value of the pound is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it is contributing to rising interest rates and, consequently, rising mortgage rates. However, on the other hand, the weak pound is beneficial to UK expat and foreign national investors, as they are often paid in US dollars or a currency that is pegged to the dollar. This means that UK expat and foreign national investors will be getting far more for their money when compared to domestic UK buyers, and this goes some way toward offsetting the rise in mortgage rates as it equates to bigger deposits, more competitive rates, and lower repayments.’
The Mortgage Market.
The mini-budget also caused lenders to remove a record number of mortgage deals from the marketplace, with more than 900 products – a third of the total mortgage market – being removed within 24 hours. Because of this, there are now less than half the number of deals available in December 2021 in the domestic marketplace. The average cost of a two-year fixed rate mortgage has increased from 4.24% at the start of September to 4.81% at the end of September, with the average five-year fixed deal rising from 4.33% to 4.76%. To combat rising mortgage rates, buyers are faced with two options: put down a larger deposit or look at smaller homes or cheaper areas.
Stuart Marshall says… ‘There is a third option that many are taking – wait! For people who are uncertain about the future developments in the property market or unwilling to compromise on the size or area of their chosen property, holding tight until the market is more stable seems like a preferable option. People have become used to the record low interest rates that have been in the housing market for years, so adjusting to the new world order is going to be difficult. Consequently, many are just not willing to buy a property at the moment.
Meanwhile, the UK expat and foreign national mortgage market is a quite different place. Lenders are creating specialist products to satisfy demand from the UK expat and foreign national investor market and, because of the lucrative nature of this market, products are not being pulled with quite the frequency of the domestic mortgage market. In fact, because of the unique requirements from specific subsections of the UK expat and foreign national market, lenders are even crafting new products to satisfy demand. For example, there is currently a huge push from Hong Kong nationals to buy UK property because of the BNO visa scheme. As a result, lenders have introduced new products specifically for Hong Kong citizens looking to utilise the BNO visa scheme. This is just one example of how the UK expat and foreign national mortgage market is its own microcosm that operates differently from the mortgage market more generally. Utilising a UK expat or foreign national mortgage broker will help potential borrowers to keep abreast of the situation and find the best deals or gain access to exclusive offers.’
Affordability Hurt by Pandemic Price Boost.
The huge increases to house prices caused by the pandemic are further compounding affordability issues as higher interest rates are now being charged on massively inflated property prices. In the last 12 months alone, the average UK house price has risen by 8.2% - £19,650. However, affordability has not been affected as badly for flats compared to houses. The effect of the pandemic means that the average price of a house has risen five times more than the average price of a flat since 2020.
Stuart Marshall says… ‘The pandemic price increases are just another contributor to difficult affordability conditions for domestic buyers. With many buyers already looking towards smaller properties or more affordable areas, the new higher rates have been enough to put some off buying altogether. In the long-term, this is likely to lead to price decreases or slower price growth. This means that UK expats and foreign nationals looking to invest in the UK market will again be looking at a slower market and a greater potential for price reductions.’
‘The other good news for UK expat and foreign national investors is with the types of properties that gained the most value during the pandemic. As discussed, houses have grown in value significantly compared to flats. But the popularity of flats has been soaring in the rental market, meaning high rents for landlords with the right property. For UK expat and foreign national investors, the lower price of flats is good news then. Flats are proving to be more popular as a rental because of their low energy costs and comparatively superior energy efficiency. For many consumers in the rental market, securing an energy efficient property with a small footprint – like many newbuild flats – will be incredibly valuable in planning their monthly finances against an uncertain financial backdrop. Because these properties are more affordable, UK expat and foreign national investors can negotiate better rates and charge higher rents. They are also able to put down bigger deposits because of the competitive exchange rate against the pound.’
Stamp Duty and Mortgage Rates.
The rise in mortgage rates has contributed to a 28% cut in domestic buying power, according to Zoopla. This means that the sellers’ market that we’ve been seeing for a while is now at an end. And while the stamp duty cut may do a little to help buyers in some areas of the market, it’s unlikely to do much to move the needle on the housing market overall. The stamp duty cut is most useful to buyers in the Northern regions and the Midlands as there are far greater numbers of homes that are less than £250,000. The stamp duty cut may also serve to offer support to first-time buyers in Southern regions, as their stamp duty threshold has been raised to £425,000 (for properties up to a value of £625,000). However, because of the higher value of properties in Southern regions, the rise in mortgage rates will be most keenly felt by these buyers so the cost of buying a property may remain prohibitively high despite the latest tax relief.
Stuart Marshall says… ‘Ultimately, the stamp duty relief isn’t going to do enough to alleviate the overall strain that’s been created for domestic buyers by the high mortgage rates, cost of living, and inflated property prices. While it might entice selected buyers in Northern regions or first-time buyers – those groups that are most helped by the tax relief – it is likely that even those buyers will be prohibitively impacted by the overall uncertainty and consequent lack of consumer confidence that is permeating the entire domestic market. The stamp duty cut might however do more to move the needle for UK expat and foreign national first-time buyers as it means welcome savings on valuable investments. But UK expat and foreign national first-time buyers are in a really unique position as they’re also competing in a different mortgage market to domestic first-time buyers and they are at an advantage because of the favourable currency conversion, comparative higher incomes, and frequent lower tax rates.’
What’s the Outlook?
So, what’s the general outlook for UK expat and foreign national investors with all the changes that have come from the chancellor’s mini-budget announcements? ‘In short’, says Stuart Marshall, ‘UK expat and foreign national buyers can be far more competitive than domestic buyers in the current market conditions. This is, in large part, due to consumer confidence, which is at an all-time low. It’s hard to see this changing with the way the situation currently sits. Domestic buyers are finding their budgets tightened by rising energy costs and a higher cost of living as a result of inflation. The recent mini-budget has damaged the value of the pound, which means that imports will cost more and this will, in turn, contribute to higher inflation. The Bank of England’s response is to raise interest rates, which is hurting buyer power with regards houses and further damaging consumer confidence.’
‘In the housing market, this means that house price growth will slow, and the market will continue to turn into a buyers’ market as surging mortgage rates, a weak pound, higher inflation, higher cost of living and general economic and political uncertainty continues to do damage. This buyer’s market has been emerging for a while as greater numbers of houses up for sale have seen price reductions over the spring and summer. This is largely a result of buyer demand reducing. And, as the situation continues to worsen for prospective domestic buyers battling heightened mortgage rates and the rising cost of living, buyer demand is likely to see further declines. In the meantime, there are likely to be more sellers in the market as houses stay on the market for longer and some homeowners are forced to sell or downsize amidst the rising cost of maintaining mortgage payments. On the other hand, UK expat and foreign national buyers have access to unique mortgage products in the UK expat and foreign national mortgage market, they are benefitting from a weak pound which increases their deposits and buying power. In addition, first-time UK expat and foreign national buyers will benefit even more because of the reduced stamp duty. Because properties are staying on the market for longer, it’s more likely that UK expat and foreign national buyers will be able to get a bargain. This is particularly true on flats, which have not appreciated to the same degree as houses and which are also incredibly popular in the rental market – meaning they’re a great choice for most UK expat and foreign national investors.’
‘Looking to the future, UK expat and foreign national investors are likely to benefit in the long run as the market recovers in the coming years. This is the predicted trajectory as five-year fixed deals are now cheaper than two-year fixed deals which means that lenders are anticipating rates to rise but they are also anticipating them to start falling again in a few years. When rates start to fall again and the market stabilises, it’s likely that all the delayed or abandoned purchases that domestic buyers want to make will push prices up again and UK expat and foreign national investors that invest now will benefit from the capital gains caused by these price hikes. In the meantime, UK expat and foreign national investors will benefit from an incredibly buoyant rental market which is populated by would-be buyers barred from ownership by the current market conditions.’
Liquid Expat Mortgages
Ground Floor, 3 Richmond Terrace,
Ewood, Blackburn
BB1 7AT
Phone: 0161 871 1216
www.liquidexpatmortgages.com
Any media enquiries please contact Ulysses Communications.
sergio@ulyssesmarketing.com
+44 161 633 5009
Sergio Pani
Ulysses
+44 7811 326463
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter