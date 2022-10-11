UK Expat and Foreign National Mini-Budget Mortgage Market Update

After the Chancellor’s mini-budget, the pound fell to its record lowest level against the US dollar. The weakened pound is contributing to further heightened interest rates, which are now predicted to peak at 6% next year.

The mini-budget also caused lenders to remove a record number of mortgage deals from the marketplace, with more than 900 products – a third of the total mortgage market – being removed within 24 hours.

Affordability has not been affected as badly for flats compared to houses. The effect of the pandemic means that the average price of a house has risen five times more than the average price of a flat since 2020.

Stuart Marshall: 'The stamp duty relief isn’t going to do enough to alleviate the overall strain that’s been created for domestic buyers by the high mortgage rates, cost of living, and inflated property prices.'