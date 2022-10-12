Dyrect launches 1-Click Registration & Post-Sales Experience Platform to help retail brands grow eCommerce revenue
Increase eCommerce revenue by leveraging the 1-Click Product Registration & Post-Sales Experience platform, which engages buyers and sells more.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backed by Upekkha, a Value SaaS accelerator, Dyrect, announced the launch of their unique 1-click registration & most engaging post-sales experience platform built for high-growth, fast-changing retail businesses around the globe. The platform uses product packaging QR code technology to connect buyers directly with brands, allowing brands to use first-party data to deliver targeted communication and sell more on eCommerce channels. Marketing teams gain real-time visibility into their buyers across offline retail and marketplace sales channels.
"Third-party channels account for more than 70% of a company's revenue, but these channels don't give any relationship with the purchasers," says Abhishek Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO of Dyrect. "Our mission is to provide fast-growing brands with direct buyer connections and provide an engaging post-sales experience, allowing them to reach their business goals faster.”
"At Upekkha, we back extraordinary entrepreneurs who are creating the next generation of software for global markets," says Prasanna Krishnamoorthy, Partner at Upekkha. "Dyrect is an excellent example of modern software that allows retail firms to convert third-party buyers into loyal repeat consumers." Modern shoppers expect a unified brand experience at their fingertips, and Dyrect delivers. We are thrilled to collaborate with Dyrect as they strive for long-term change."
Dyrect's 1-click product registration software operates by placing unique QR codes on the brand's product packaging. When a customer purchases a product through a third-party channel, they scan the QR code using their camera to register their product for Warranty Registration, Claims, Rewards, providing feedback, product installation manuals, and accessing any other post-sales services.
With global worries over privacy norms and situations such as
- Google's recent announcement of the deprecation of third-party cookies in Chrome.
- With Apple's recent iOS14 update allowing users to opt out of app tracking
retargeting will become tough and customer acquisition will become costly.
Consent-based Personalized Marketing will soon be the norm.
Consumer Electronics, Mobile Accessories, Appliances, Cycling, Outdoors equipment, Beauty & Personal Care, Furniture, Sports & Fitness, and a number of other industries have already embraced the technology and are finding positive results.
**About Dyrect**
After years of supporting hundreds of retail brands, Abhishek Agrawal and Yogesh Miharia launched the company in 2022.
To learn more, go to https://www.dyrect.co, or contact us at sales@dyrect.co
