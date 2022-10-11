Digital Health Market is Projected to Reach US$ 561.52 Billion in 2028

Digital Health Market is expected to reach US$ 561.52 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Digital Health Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Digital Health Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Rising smartphone or mobile phone penetration & integration of advanced technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT) & artificial intelligence (AI).

Advancing healthcare IT infrastructure.

Increasing demand for remote patient monitoring services.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Digital Health Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Technology Type (Tele-healthcare, mHealth, Health Analytics, and Digital Health System)

(Tele-healthcare, mHealth, Health Analytics, and Digital Health System) By Component Type (Hardware, Software, and Services)

By Region (Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America)

Digital Health Market Insights

Market Trends by Technology Type

The tele-healthcare segment is projected to maintain its dominance by owning more than 36% of market share in 2021.

The market is segmented as tele-healthcare, mHealth, health analytics, and digital health system. Owing to the increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, improving accessibility to the internet, and dearth of skilled healthcare professionals.

Market Trends by Component Type

The market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The services segment is expected to remain the most dominant in the market over the forecast period and by owing more than 45% share in 2021 due to the growing demand for remote patient monitoring, synchronous services, and asynchronous services.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America market held the highest market share of over >45% in 2021. The North American market is expected to grow with a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period, owing to a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, huge healthcare expenditure, high adoption of advanced technology, and the presence of a tech-savvy population.

COVID-19 Impact on the Digital Health Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Digital Health market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

AdvancedMD Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Biotelemetry Inc.

iHealth Lab Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AT & T

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Digital Health Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

