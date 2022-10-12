Donna Deal Writes Screenplay for Sensual yet Powerful Naughty Nata; Ready, Worthy of Movie Adaptation
Donna Deal Writes Screenplay for Sensual yet Powerful Naughty Nata; Ready, Worthy of Movie AdaptationLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Donna Deal’s short read Naughty Nata, which brings readers to the edge of their seats in her gripping yet sensual tale of Annette, is now ready for a movie adaptation as the author herself drafted a screenplay for it.
Turning any book into a film is a big task, and Deal had her hands full in adapting Naughty Nata for the big screen. Upgrading her art of storytelling, Deal is ready to take the movie industry by storm as she crafted a screenplay for her book.
The plot revolves around Annette, a married woman who is obsessed with why golfers engage in strip bar activities while on a golf trip to Myrtle Beach. She decided to conduct her own investigation into why her husband would come home wearing exotic perfume and makeup on his golf shirt.
The plot thickens when the heroine joins forces with other housewives to take a short vacation to experience what life as a stripper is all about, and why it has become the in-thing to do for the majority of men who travel to the Golf Capital of the World for a week every year.
While some find it an impossible task to fit every single detail and timeline into a film adaptation, author Deal added more scenes to strengthen the plot and character development book readers should look forward to.
With the whirlwind of events and unpredictable plots coming, Naughty Nata is more than what meets the eyes. It’s an eye-opener on relevant dark issues no one sees coming while still creating a movie that could be R-rated and be seen by a larger portion of the movie-viewing population.
Donna Deal writes as her passion for telling relevant and serious issues through the art of storytelling. It is her way of raising awareness of certain causes. Writing for a film is a new experience for her.
Book Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/Naughty-Nata-Donna-Deal/dp/1641336846
Book Barnes and Noble Link: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/naughty-nata-donna-deal/1119634952
Book Trailers/Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmpH_PwYsaI
Naughty Nata by Donna Deal