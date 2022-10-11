Dental 3D Printing Market is Projected to Reach US$ 8.84 Billion in 2028

The Dental 3D Printing Market is expected to reach US$ 8.84 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Dental 3D Printing Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1844/dental-3D-printing-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Dental 3D Printing market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Rising incidences of dental caries and other dental diseases across geographies.

Increasing investment in R&D activities by the market players to develop computer-aided designs.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Dental 3D Printing Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Material (Metals, Photopolymer, Ceramic, Others)

(Metals, Photopolymer, Ceramic, Others) By Technology ( VAT Photo-polymerization, PolyJet Technology, Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Other)

VAT Photo-polymerization, PolyJet Technology, Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Other) By Application (Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Implantology)

(Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Implantology) By End-User ( Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes)

Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Dental 3D Printing Market Insights

Market Trends Application Type

The Prosthodontics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

The market has been segmented into prosthodontics, orthodontics, and implantology. The segment growth can be attributed to the growing demand for crowns & bridges, rising cases of tooth loss, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Market Trends Technology Type

Selective Laser Sintering accounted for more than 37.5% of the market share in 2021.

The market is segmented as vat photopolymerization, selective laser sintering, PolyJet printing, fused deposition modeling, and other technologies. This segment is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period, as it outperforms other technologies in terms of chemical resistance, biocompatibility, and surface finishing.

Market Trends End-user Type

The Dental Laboratories segment was the dominant segment in terms of revenue in 2021.

The segment is divided into dental clinics, dental laboratories, and academics & research institutes. Demand for dental 3D printing technologies is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies in laboratories and the increased outsourcing of various manufacturing functions to dental laboratories and the increasing demand for customized dental framing solutions for a variety of applications are driving demand.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is likely to grow at a robust CAGR during the review period. It is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to the presence of established healthcare infrastructure and the high demand for technologically advanced dental solutions.

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth during the review period on account of growing digitalization, increasing government support, and high investment in healthcare infrastructure development

COVID-19 Impact on the Dental 3D Printing Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1844/dental-3D-printing-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

3D Systems Corporation (The U.S)

Straumann Group (Switzerland)

Stratasys Ltd. (The U.S)

Roland DG Corporation (Japan)

Renishaw Plc. (UK)

EnviosionTEC (The U.S)

FormLabs (The U.S)

DentsPly Sirona Inc. (The U.S)

Prodways Group (France)

SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany)

EOS GmbH (Germany)

Carbon Inc. (The U.S)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Dental 3D Printing Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

3D Printing Metals Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/852/3d-printing-metals-market.html

3D Printing Materials Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/851/3d-printing-materials-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176