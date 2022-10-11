Pipestone Energy Corp. Announces the Conversion of Its Convertible Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (PIPE – TSX) Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voluntary early conversion of all the outstanding convertible preferred shares (“CP Shares”) of the Company by the holders thereof. This early conversion further confirms the ongoing support for Pipestone provided by its major shareholders, Riverstone Pipestone LP, GMT Capital Corp., and GMT Exploration Company LLC.



On September 17, 2020, Pipestone issued $70 million of CP Shares, the proceeds of which were used to resume its development program amidst the severe commodity price decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. This financing provided the Company with the necessary capital to continue efficiently growing its asset, from ~13,700 boe/d in Q3 2020 to ~30,800 boe/d as of Q2 2022.

The CP Shares carried a conversion price of $0.85 per share, as well as a 6.5% dividend entitlement, payable in arrears. The holders of the CP Shares had the right to convert their CP Shares at any time. After the second anniversary of issuance, if the common shares (“Common Shares”) of the Company were trading in excess of $1.70 per share for 20 days over a 30-day trading period and Pipestone had an effective shelf prospectus covering resales of the underlying Common Shares, all of the CP Shares outstanding at such time would be automatically converted into Common Shares at the conversion price.

Pursuant to the terms of the CP Shares, for a period of two years from the date of issuance, accrued and unpaid dividends (“PIK accruals”) were added to the liquidation preference of the CP Shares. After two years, at the option of the Company, dividends could be declared and paid in cash, including the cumulative PIK accruals, if the CP Shares were not voluntarily converted by the holders thereof. These two factors in combination have led to the early conversion of the CP Shares by the holders thereof.

On September 30, 2022, the date of the conversion notices, the CP Shares had a liquidation preference, including the PIK accruals, of $79,850,406.82, and were converted into an aggregate of 93,941,655 Common Shares on October 5, 2022. No dividends were declared or paid on the CP Shares while they were outstanding. Pro forma, Pipestone now has 279,442,517 Common Shares outstanding.

In preparation for the early mandatory conversion of the CP Shares in the event the holders thereof did not voluntarily convert their CP Shares, Pipestone filed a shelf prospectus which became effective on September 30, 2022. While the shelf prospectus provides the Company future flexibility with respect to the issuance of various securities, it currently has no contemplated plan to raise capital. At current commodity prices, Pipestone expects to continue generating significant free cash flow.

Pipestone Energy Corp.

Pipestone is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on developing its large contiguous and condensate rich Montney asset base in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie. Pipestone expects to grow its production to 32 Mboe/d (midpoint) in 2022 and to approximately 55 Mboe/d by exit 2025, while generating significant free cash flow and de-leveraging the business. Pipestone is committed to building long term value for our shareholders while maintaining the highest possible environmental and operating standards, as well as being an active and contributing member to the communities in which it operates. Pipestone has achieved certification of all its production from its Montney asset under the Equitable Origin EO100TM Standard for Responsible Energy Development. Pipestone shares trade under the symbol PIPE on the TSX. For more information, visit www.pipestonecorp.com .

