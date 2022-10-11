Venus Concept Appoints Dr. Hemanth Varghese as President & Chief Business Officer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced the appointment of Dr. Hemanth Varghese to the position of President & Chief Business Officer, effective October 17, 2022.



“We are delighted to have Hemanth join Venus Concept at this pivotal time for the Company,” said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Venus Concept. “Hemanth is an accomplished healthcare executive with a 20-year track record of performance and execution. He is a versatile leader with experience leading diverse healthcare businesses in high-growth markets in North America and internationally, managing complex business transformations and high-growth corporate strategy initiatives, executing transformational M&A and driving critical business development activities. I believe Hemanth will bring an important, complementary skillset to our leadership team as we navigate the next phase of development for Venus Concept.”

“I am honored to join Rajiv and the leadership team at Venus Concept at such an important time,” said Dr. Varghese. “Venus Concept has built a strong brand reputation and loyal following among aesthetic professionals, with a comprehensive portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetics technology solutions, an innovative R&D platform and a flexible commercial model delivering safe and effective aesthetic treatment options to consumers worldwide. I look forward to working with Rajiv and the leadership team to drive financial and operational performance, in order to take the enterprise to the next level and enhance long-term shareholder value creation.”

Before joining Venus Concept as President and Chief Business Officer, Dr. Varghese served as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Operations at HLS Therapeutics from 2017 to 2022. He previously worked for Endo International Plc, a multinational healthcare company, from 2014 to 2017 as President of International Pharmaceuticals and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy. From 2009 to 2014, Dr. Varghese served as General Manager of Vision Care at Bausch & Lomb and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Valeant Pharmaceuticals (now Bausch Health). He has also held leadership roles in venture capital and corporate development enterprises with a specialization in healthcare technology, medical devices and imaging modalities. Dr. Varghese has an Honors BSc and a PhD in Medical Biophysics from Western University and is a CFA charterholder.

