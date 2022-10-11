India Geriatric Care Services Market Grow to Overall Study Report 2022-2028 | Emoha Elder, AntaraSenior, Nisarg Care

India Geriatric Care Market

The new report titled "India Geriatric Care Services Market offer by Key Players, Size, Share, Outlook, and Forecast to 2028"offered by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. includes a Geriatrics is a discipline of social science or medicine dealing with the health of the elderly. This aids in the improvement of ageing health and also avoids the spread of diseases associated with age. Geriatric care can involve medical and personal care services, and the elderly might get healthcare at home, nursing homes, mental institutions, or hospitals. Physical therapy, IV treatment, occupational therapy, and dialysis are among the therapies available to the aged population. Non-medical geriatric care services include social care, driving, fall prevention, and driving, among other things.

The India geriatric care services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 25.7 Bn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0 % over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 outbreak was first reported on December 31, 2019, in China and later declared as a pandemic in March, 2020. Strict lockdowns were imposed in several countries cross the world to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and this resulted in economic loss and caused financial impact on businesses in all sectors especially the healthcare sector. The pandemic impacted the supply chains in the healthcare sector owing to strict lockdowns being imposed in several regions. COVID-19 directly affected demand and the production by causing disruptions in the distribution channels. Thus impacting financial markets and various industries.

Many elderly people faced challenges regarding their daily chores during the pandemic as they were not staying in with their families or containment zones or hotspots of COVID-19. A geriatric center would look after all of the needs of the elderly people. Proper medical services, were offered to them, and essential staff was residing with the people and no visitors were allowed to enter the care centers so as to prevent transmission of COVID-19. Thus, COVID-19 helped in boosting the growth of geriatric care services market in India, due to the launch of new programs for the elderly population and various benefits provided by such care centers. For instance, IntechOpen journal published an article in January 2021, mentioning about the program launched by the Public Health Foundation of India for training healthcare professionals working in the Geriatric health care sector, and this initiative also aimed to showcase the vision of Indian government in health care delivery system.

India Geriatric Care Services Market: Segmentation

By Services:

In-Home Care

Hourly Adult Care

Hospice Care

Palliative Care

Assisted Living

Nursing Home

By Service Provider:

Public

Private

By Disease Indication:

Dementia

Parkinson’s Disease

Cancer

Stroke

Osteoarthritis

Others

Company Profiles

• Emoha Elder Care *

• AntaraSeniorCare

• Nisarg Care

• Tata Trust

• Ashiana Housing Ltd.

• Heritage Eldercare Services Pvt. Ltd.

• ASLI (Association of Senior Living India)

• Nema Care

• Age Ventures India

• Piramal Swasthya

• Jeevan Suraksha

• Kriti Elder Care

Drivers:

Rise in geriatric population of India is estimated to fuel the growth of the India geriatric care services market during the forecast period. For instance, NCP (National Commission on Population) constituted a technical Group for carrying out population projections for the time period of 2011-2026 with a mandatory condition of reviewing the methodologies of population projections that have been adopted in the past and this committee will also be responsible for making fresh projections till the year 2036. The Technical Group stated that, on Population Projections for India and States 2011-2036, population of elderly in India in 2021 was around 138 million, consisting of 71million females and 67 million males. Furthermore, the Technical Group also mentioned that an increase in elderly population by 34 million was witnessed in 2021, in the Population Census 2011. The geriatric population is anticipated to rise by 56 million in 2031.

Moreover, rise in the number of services offered by geriatric care centers like doctor consultation, 24×7 service, and diagnostic services are expected to propel the growth of the India geriatric care services market during the forecast period. New initiatives like AntaraSeniorCare, Healthcare at Home and Nisarga Care offer a wide range of services at home, hence saving a cost for both customers and the providers. Owing to increase in competition, service providers are offering various services such as daycare services along with skilled nursing facilities for reaching out to the selected population.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical description of the global India Geriatric Care Services industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global India Geriatric Care Services market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2028 to highlight the global India Geriatric Care Services market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global India Geriatric Care Services market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

