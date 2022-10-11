$6.87+ Bn Orthobiologics Market to Grow at 4.3% CAGR, Globally, by 2025 | Stryker, Integra Life Sciences, Arthrex

Orthobiologics Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐱 {𝐃𝐁𝐌}, 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭, 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 {𝐁𝐏𝐌}, 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐎𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 & 𝐃𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬, 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 & 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬), 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐊𝐧𝐞𝐞, 𝐀𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐞, 𝐇𝐢𝐩, 𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭 & 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 & 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2018–2025. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $4.87 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2017 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $6.87 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2025, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 4.3% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2018 𝐭𝐨 2025.

"Increase in demand for advanced treatment and surge in geriatric population across the globe are anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the orthobiologics market. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of spinal injuries, osteoarthritis, soft tissue injuries, and upsurge in awareness related to use of orthobiologics among patients and athletes are the factors that augment the market growth."

Orthobiologics are substances that orthopedic surgeons utilize to help injuries heal more quickly. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in human body. These are used to improve the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐙𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐱, 𝐈𝐧𝐜. (𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐱), 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 (𝐉&𝐉), 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐮𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global orthobiologics market are increase demand for advanced treatment and rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis, degenerative arthritis, spinal injuries, and soft tissue injuries majorly drive the growth of the market. Further, rise in obesity rate, growth in awareness among the patients, and increase in geriatric population supports the market growth. However, high cost of procedures and stringent regulatory approval process restrict the growth of this market. Advancements in implant technologies and growth in demand for biological solutions create opportunities for market growth.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market is categorized into application such as osteoarthritis & degenerative arthritis, spinal fusion, fracture recovery, soft tissue injuries, maxillofacial, and dental applications. Osteoarthritis & degenerative arthritis is the largest segment due to increase in prevalence of these conditions. Spinal fusion was the fastest growing segment in 2017 owing to the benefits offered by orthobiologics in the treatment.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the market is categorized into hospitals & ambulatory centers, research & academic institute, and dental clinics. The hospitals & ambulatory centers segment held largest share in the market in 2017 and is the fastest growing segment as these facilities are fully equipped for performing the surgeries and have the skilled professionals to carry out the procedures.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

