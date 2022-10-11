Strategies For Global Insulated Shipping Packaging Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Insulated Shipping Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Insulated Shipping Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the insulated shipping packaging market is expected to grow to $9.39 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. As per the insulated shipping packaging market analysis, an increase in the consumption of frozen food is contributing to the growth of the market going forward.

The insulated shipping packaging global market consists of sales of insulated shipping packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the preservation of product freshness and efficacy. Insulated shipping packaging refers to a type of packaging that controls the temperature of a product and aids in shipping various items that are temperature-sensitive. Insulated packaging protects products from temperature and pressure fluctuations, as well as physical harm.

Global Insulated Shipping Packaging Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the insulated shipping packaging global market. Major companies operating in insulated shipping packaging are developing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Lifoam Industries, a US-based company launched Envirocooler insulated shippers with bioffex technology. BioffexTM technology combines a proprietary manufacturing technique with plant-based raw ingredients to produce revolutionary foam insulation made entirely of renewable materials.

Global Insulated Shipping Packaging Market Segments

The global insulated shipping packaging market report is segmented:

1) By Type: Pouch and Bags, Box and Containers, Other Type

2) By Material: Plastic, Wood, Glass, Other Material

3) By End User: Food and Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Beauty and Personal Care, Other End-User Applications

By Geography: The global insulated shipping packaging market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Insulated Shipping Packaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides insulated shipping packaging global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global insulated shipping packaging market, insulated shipping packaging global market share, insulated shipping packaging global market segments and geographies, insulated shipping packaging global market players, insulated shipping packaging global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The insulated shipping packaging global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Insulated Shipping Packaging Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amcor PLC, Cryopak, Davis Core & Pad Company, DS Smith PLC, DuPont (US), Innovative Energy, Inc., Marko Foam Products, Inc, Exeltainer, Sonoco Products Company, The Wool Packaging Company Limited, Thermal Packaging Solutions, Insulated Products Corporation, ICertech, CAMBRO, Carry Cool Enterprise, Cascades Inc., Hydropac Limited, NanoCool (Pelican BioThermal) and Valor Industries.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

