Jeff Meyer’s Masterpiece—The Dream Primer—Will be Exhibited at the Frankfurt International Book Fair
Bring plenty of kindling because The Dream Primer is going to ignite your vision and illuminate a clear path forward.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Frankfurt International Book Fair is once again opening its doors to the bookworms and book enthusiasts out there from October 19 to 23, 2022. Jeff Meyer’s name is among the creative literary artists who will embark on this glorious event as this fair will introduce the art of mastering dreams to the world through his outstanding book. Meyer’s “The Dream Primer” is a masterpiece that ought to aid people in getting a new and clearer vision of their dreams. Meyer also anchored a 1-year Dream Accelerator Coaching program to inspire and encourage the trainees and dreamers to keep pacing forward.
The Dream Primer is indeed a magnum opus. Meyer made sure that the work is not only with the casual intent of entertaining readers but with the goal of providing warm guidance. The book is bound with wisdom and uplifting sections that indicate gradual progress in understanding how dreams are meant to shape us as persons.
According to the US Review of Books, “Bringing a dream into the world is difficult work, but Meyer inspires readers with encouragement and pushes for productive action in their pursuit of dreams.” The book is marked RECOMMENDED by the US Review. Bryan Rose commented, "Bring plenty of kindling because The Dream Primer is going to ignite your vision and illuminate a clear path forward." On another note, a statement by John Busacker also made a significant reputation to the book and Meyer himself by saying, “Jeff Meyer gives a priceless and practical framework for taking your dream-perhaps the smoldering discontent or the itch you haven't yet scratched-and turning it into a reality that serves the world, engages your gifts, and gladdens God's heart.” With this positive feedback, what's not to see and gain from this marvelous book?
Motivational books are growing popular these days as people are striving for a physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally healthier lifestyle. Jeff Meyer made the perfect book for this and must be announced worldwide, which is finally happening. Meyer’s piece will be exposed to the grandest fair existing to date, the Frankfurt International Fair, and it’s not one to be missed in October 2022. People who dedicate themselves to reading will be gathering on these days and The Dream Primer is something they should look out for.
Dreams remain as visions unless acted upon and the step forward begins with The Dream Primer.
