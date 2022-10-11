Drone Surveillance Market Size to Hit USD 476.5 Million by 2028 | Drone Surveillance Industry Striking Growth in Australia, Malaysia, UAE, Israel, Japan, France and ROW

According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global drone surveillance market size is projected to reach USD 476.5 Million by 2028, at CAGR of 18.9% during forecast period 2021-2028

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone surveillance market size for energy and was USD 118.8 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 142.0 million in 2021 to USD 476.5 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 18.9% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Drone Surveillance Market for Energy and Power, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, various benefits linked with drone inspection over traditional helicopter monitoring procedures have enabled its adoption for numerous applications. This is expected to bolster its demand during the upcoming years.

List of Key Players Covered in the Drone Surveillance Market Report

Aerodyne Group (Malaysia)

Aesthetix Global (UAE)

Airobotics Ltd. (Israel)

Azure Drone SAS (France)

BAE Systems Inc. (U.K.)

Cyberhawk Innovations Limited (U.K.)

Martek Aviation (U.K.)

Mistras Group (U.S.)

Percepto (Israel)

SEIKEY Srl (Italy)

Sky-Futures Ltd (U.K.)

Sphere Drones (Australia)

Terra Drone Corp. (Japan)

Viper Drones (U.S.)

Avitas Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Australian UAV Pty Ltd (Australia)

Qualcomm Technologies (U.S)

Texo DSI (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 18.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 476.5 Million Base Year 2020 Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 240 Segments Covered By Type, By Component, By Application Drone Surveillance Market Growth Drivers Rising Quantity of Wind Turbines to Drive Market Growth

Report Coverage

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Segmentation

Rising Use of Multirotor Drones for Rig Inspection to Boost Market Growth

On the basis of type: Multirotor, fixed-wing, hybrid

Based on application: pipeline monitoring, inspection, offshore platform inspection, wind turbine inspection, power plant inspection, solar panel inspection

Geographically: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Latin America

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Quantity of Wind Turbines to Drive Market Growth

The growing number of novel installations of wind turbines in North America and Europe is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For example, in 2018, Europe was reported to have installed 409 offshore wind turbines. With this novel positioning of turbines, Europe now has a total installed offshore wind capacity of 18,499 MW. Out of this complete capacity, the U.K. registered for a 44% share. These aspects are projected to bolster the drone surveillance market growth for energy and power during the forecast period.

However, the lack of skilled drone pilots may hinder market growth.

Regional Insights



North America Dominates the Global Drone Surveillance Market

North America dominates the drone surveillance market share for energy & power. This dominance is accredited to the extensive adoption of drone technology in the U.S. for pipeline examination and monitoring applications.

The market in Europe recorded the second-largest share in the base year owing to the amplified installation of wind turbines in France.

Asia Pacific is expected to display the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the intensifying number of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) service providers in emerging nations such as China and India.

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID-19 on the Drone Surveillance Market for Energy & Power Supply Chain Challenges Steps Taken by the Industry/Government/Companies to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape

Inventive Product Launch Declarations by Vital Players to Boost Market Growth

The fundamental players present in the market embrace various tactics to boost their position in the market as dominating companies. One such crucial approach is procuring companies to augment the brand value among users. Another vital strategy is to intermittently launch groundbreaking products with focused study of the market as well as its target audience.

Industry Development

August 2021- Qualcomm Technologies, a frontrunner in developing breakthroughs active in the power robotics, drone platforms, empowered low-power computing as well as camera systems incorporated with AI and long-range connectivity such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

