Artificial Intelligence Chips Market is Projected to Reach US$ 127.77 Billion in 2028

Artificial Intelligence Chips Market is expected to reach US$ 127.77 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 42.30% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Artificial Intelligence Chips Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Artificial Intelligence Chips Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The rising adoption of advanced technologies across verticals including healthcare, automotive, retail, and cybersecurity.

Increasing growth of the end-use industries primarily healthcare and automotive.

Increasing demand for advanced chips in developing countries.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU),

(GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU), By Technology Type (Machine Learning, Predictive Analysis, Natural Language Processing, Others),

(Machine Learning, Predictive Analysis, Natural Language Processing, Others), By End-Use Type (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail, Cybersecurity, Others), (Hospitals & Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

(Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail, Cybersecurity, Others), (Hospitals & Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Insights

Market Trends by End-Use Type

The artificial intelligence chips market has been bifurcated into healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, retail, cybersecurity, and others.

The automotive segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to register significant growth during the review period.

during the review period. The segment growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of advanced technologies in the automotive industry.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

"North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during 2022-2028"

The regional growth can be attributed to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies in the end-use industries coupled with the presence of key market players such as Alphabet Inc. (US) and Broadcom Inc. (US).

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of artificial intelligence in the end-use industries, particularly in China and India.

COVID-19 Impact on the Artificial Intelligence Chips Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Alphabet Inc. (US)

Broadcom Inc. (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Nvidia Corporation (US)

Qualcomm (US)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US)

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd (China)

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence Chips Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

