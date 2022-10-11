At 7.43% CAGR, Restaurant POS (Point of Sale) Software Market Worth $26.9 billion by 2029 – Leading Companies, Latest Innovation, Technology Trends, Regional [USA, UK] Analysis and Future Prediction - Adroit Market Research

Geographically, North America region projected to lead the market growth due to the occurrence of technologically unconventional leaders in the industry. The U.S. dominates the Restaurant POS software Market in the North American region. China market is also booming due to the growing deployment of POS systems and software.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Restaurant POS software market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to an increase in card transactions throughout the course of the projection period. An electronic device used to handle sales and credit card payments is known as point-of-sale (POS) software. To make managing everyday operations and sales transactions easier, most businesses pair a computer terminal with POS software. By minimizing billing time, keeping track of order completion time, and preventing order errors during busy hours, these systems increase efficiency.

The global restaurant point-of-sale (POS) software market was estimated at USD 15294.8 million and is projected to reach USD 26953.99 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.43% over the forecast period.

With the promise of larger earnings, the global restaurant POS software market is expanding to include fresh customer groups as a result of the accelerated migration of consumers from traditional retail marketplaces to online food deliveries. Other significant market drivers include variables like the increase in urbanization, industrialization, and the number of restaurants and eateries around the world. Furthermore, it is projected that the global restaurant POS software market growth rate would be fueled by the significant presence of the world's most technologically advanced companies in the market, who supply cutting-edge technology in developed nations, combined with rising personal disposable income.

With the help of the POS software's many features, including billing, menu management, stock and inventory management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), reporting, and analysis, a restaurant manager is able to take prompt operational decisions. As a result, there is an increase in demand for restaurant POS software, which drives up global restaurant POS software market demand. Restaurant POS software is enhancing food service, reducing errors, and increasing kitchen efficiency. In addition to this, there are more diners dining out, more products on menus, a greater need for customer loyalty programs, and more vendors supplying raw materials.

Global restaurant POS software market Scope:

In 2021, the cloud segment holds more than 51% of the global restaurant POS software market.

In 2021, the cloud segment holds more than 51% of the global restaurant POS software market. Real-time reports of all actions occurring in restaurants are provided by the cloud-based restaurant point-of-sale system. These solutions also make restaurant operations more efficient and provide owners more control over their businesses. During the study period, these advantages will support the segment's expansion.

By 2029, the Asia Pacific region's market is anticipated to grow to $3.99 billion. Because there are so many chances for growth in developing nations like China and India, the region offers a substantial market for full-service restaurants. Additionally, the expansion of the regional restaurant POS software market is anticipated to be aided by the region's rising trend of out-of-home dining and growing demand for organized food services.

For instance, Revel Systems deployed their point-of-sale system, Revel Enterprise, in Chicago's Lou Malnati's Pizzeria in November 2021. This solution allowed Lou Malnati's Pizzeria to combine a number of best-in-class technologies to increase functionality, including payroll and e-commerce platforms. Additionally, this solution allows for quick access to reports and training for new workers, both of which are essential in a competitive market.

