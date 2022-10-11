Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market is expected to grow to $354.66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The increasing adoption of smart devices and wearables in healthcare is expected to propel the internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market growth going forward.

The internet of things (IoT) in the healthcare market consists of sales of IoT services for healthcare industry by entities (manufacturers, dealers, sole traders, and partnerships) that combines wireless communication, sensing and positioning technologies, cloud, and the data and security services to provide an improved preventative healthcare as well as the diagnosis, cure, treatment, and monitoring of health conditions. IoT in healthcare helps in the remote monitoring of the patients to smart sensors integration into medical device by keeping the patients safe and healthy and helps the physician to delivers proper care towards the patients.

Global Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the internet of things (IoT) in the market. According to the internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market overview, major companies are developing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in November 2021, GE Healthcare, a US-based diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals manufacturer operating in the IoT in the healthcare market, unveiled around 60 innovative technology solutions, underpinned by artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to help transform healthcare delivery, including patient screening, diagnostics, therapy planning, guidance, and monitoring. ulrichINJECT CT Motion uses automated syringeless technology to help workflow efficiencies. Digital expert access is a real-time virtual solution, integrated into imaging devices.

Global Internet Of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Segments

The global internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market is segmented:

1) By Component: Medical Devices, Systems and Software, Services

2) By Connectivity Technology: Cellular, Wi-Fi, Near Field Communications, Satellite, Bluetooth, Zigbee

3) By Application: Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management, Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Clinical Research Organizations, Government Institutions, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, Other End Users

By Geography: The global internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Cisco Systems Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, GE Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, STANLEY Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Senseonics Holdings Inc, Saudi German Hospitals Group, Wipro Limited, TeleTracking Technologies Inc, Biotronik.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

