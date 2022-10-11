Mercury enables Airbus A330 MRTT to become world’s first tanker certified for automatic air-to-air refueling operations

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that the mission computer built for the Airbus A330 MRTT allowed the tanker to receive the world’s first certification for automatic air-to-air refueling (A3R) boom operations.

Mercury Mission Systems International, located in Switzerland and Spain, delivered a purpose-built computer for Airbus based on the commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) ROCK family of pre-integrated subsystem platforms that draw from a range of safety-certifiable modular COTS building blocks, addressing both the need for high-end video processing and the safety-criticality of the application. The system handles video streams with very low latency across multiple processors while meeting stringent DO-178 and DO-254 software reliability processes.

Why It Matters

The in-flight refueling process must be reliable and repeatable, and it must meet avionics flight safety certifications designed to eliminate risk of catastrophic failure caused by computing malfunction. Airbus’s SMART MRTT program enables A3R operations with no additional equipment on the receiver aircraft, which can reduce refueling operator workload, improve safety, and enable air superiority.

“Mercury has a 30-year track-record in delivering safety-certifiable systems, and we are proud to contribute to this extraordinary milestone,” said Wolfgang Tostmann, vice president and general manager, Mercury Mission Systems International. “Airbus is an avionics visionary that tapped into the Mercury processing platform to develop a capability that will revolutionize air fleet operations.”

“Through our past experience working with Mercury as a trusted solution provider, we knew they’d be the perfect partner to contribute to this remarkable milestone,” said Luis Miguel Hernández, Airbus SMART MRTT Program Manager. “Mercury developed the high-performance computing platform that allowed Airbus DS to integrate the core artificial vision algorithms that made this achievement possible.”

