Balloon Catheters Market Factors Impelling Growth With CAGR of 6.3% Market through 2028 | Abbott, Becton Dickinson.

Balloon Catheters Market

The balloon catheter is a flexible, tubular device with a balloon at its tip that is used to create, enlarge or remove blockage of a passageway within the body

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Balloon Catheters Market study forecast to 2022-2028, based on forecasts and industry trends, gives extensive market insights to assist organisations in making better business decisions and driving growth plans. The analysis includes all marketing variables such as the dynamic market structure, the product offerings of key players, their challenges, technical innovation, obstacles and barriers, communication and sales information, sales by country, risk, opportunities, competitive landscape, growth strategy, and so on. It goes deeply into the current and emerging state of the industry. The analysis looks at a multitude of factors, including levels of advancement, technological advancements, and the various strategies used by the market's current major rivals.

The Balloon Catheters market study is divided into several sections, including product type, application, end-user, and geography. Each segment is assessed based on its CAGR, market share, and growth potential. The study emphasizes the prospective region in the regional analysis, which is projected to generate chances in the worldwide Balloon Catheters market in the next years. This segmented study will absolutely prove to be an invaluable tool for readers, stakeholders, and industry participants seeking a comprehensive view of the global Balloon Catheters market and its growth prospects in the future years.

The global balloon catheters market was valued at US$ 11,463.0 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2022 – 2028).

Major Keyplayers are : Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bard Medical Division, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, Plc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and Vascular Solutions, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Rising incidence of coronary heart disease cases due to increasing prevalence of diabetes, high blood pressure cases, and increasing number of smokers across the globe is expected to drive demand for balloon catheters over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017 around 17.9 million death cases were reported globally due to cardiovascular disease.

Moreover, product launches by key players is expected to drive the balloon catheters market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2018, SIS Medical, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of innovative cardiology products launched three models of its balloon catheters, EasyT, NIC 1.1 hydro, and NIC Nano hydro. The novel balloon catheters are used in interventional cardiology to dilate narrowed and closed heart vessels. Furthermore, in 2019, the company received CE marking for these products to be marketed in Europe. The company is also planning to facilitate the registration of these products in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and few Middle East countries.

Thus, rising prevalence of coronary heart disease is expected to provide a favorable opportunity for key players to develop and launch innovative balloon catheters to use during interventional cardiology services, which is expected to drive the global balloon catheters market growth over the forecast period.

Key features of the study:

1. This report provides in-depth analysis of the balloon catheters market and provides market size (US$ Mn) and cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) (%) for the forecast period (2022–2028)

2.It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market. It provides valuable insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, pipeline products, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

3.It profiles leading players in the global balloon catheters market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, key developments, and future plans

SWOT Analysis of Global Balloon Catheters Market

In addition to market share analysis of companies, in-depth profile, product/service, and business overview, the study focuses on revenue analysis, as well as SWOT analysis, to better correlate market competitiveness.

Information source and Research Methodology:

Our researchers compiled the report using primary (surveys and interviews) and secondary data collection approaches (industry body databases, credible paid sources, and trade periodicals). The study contains a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative examination. The research looks at growth trends, micro- and macroeconomic statistics, legislation, and government initiatives.

Detailed Segmentation:

➮ Global Balloon Catheters Market, By Product Type

Over-the-wire (OTW) Balloon Catheters

Rapid Exchange (RX) Balloon Catheters

Fixed-wire (FW) Balloon Catheters

➮ Global Balloon Catheters Market, By Balloon Type

Noncompliant (High-pressure) Balloons

Semi-compliant (Midpressure) Balloons

Compliant (Elastomeric) Balloons

➮ Global Balloon Catheters Market, By Material:

Polyurethane

Nylon

Others

Purchasing the Balloon Catheters Market for the Following Reasons:

⮞The study examines new industry trends as well as the possible impact of various trends on growth.

⮞The study also goes into the factors, challenges, and opportunities that will have a big impact on the global Balloon Catheters industry.

⮞Technological aids and milestones that mimic the Balloon Catheters market's projected expansion.

⮞The research comprises a complete analysis of market statistics as well as historical and current growth conditions in order to generate future growth forecasts.

⮞The study offers a complete analytical analysis of the competitive environment, as well as details on the underlying capabilities and growth strategies of the organisations covered.

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Balloon Catheters Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa,as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

The Balloon Catheters Market is further investigated in the study for Sales, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin. These aspects are examined for businesses, categories, and geographies. In addition to this information, the sale price for various types, applications, and regions is mentioned. Balloon Catheters industry consumption is provided for main regions. This study also includes figures broken down by kind and application.

Table of Contents:

1. Research Objectives and Assumption

• Research Objectives

• Assumptions

• Abbreviations

2.Market Overview

• Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

• Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Balloon Type

Market Snippet, By Material

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3.Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

• Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

• Impact Analysis

• Market Trends

• Key Developments

• Technology Advancements

• Historical Overview

• Merger and Acquisition

• Regulatory Scenario

• PORTER’S Five Forces

• PEST Analysis

