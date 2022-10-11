Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI; the "Company") plans to announce its financial results for the third quarter 2022 after the closing of Nasdaq on Thursday, October 27, 2022. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.ftandi.com .



In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI88dfc2c47565449f93a5cfe98d8b94f7. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.ftandi.com . Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, November 4, 2022 on https://ir.ftandi.com/presentations.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

FTAI primarily invests across the aviation sector and targets high quality aviation equipment and assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

