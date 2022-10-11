New Proprietary Research from Crosschq Analyzes Quality of Hire

The Crosschq Q Report Examines the Connection between Hiring Data and Business Outcomes

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™, which is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, is announcing the availability of its inaugural research on Quality of Hire. By analyzing more than 24 million hiring decisions, the Crosschq Data Labs team identified key trends that link pre-hire candidate data with post-hire business outcomes. As the industry’s only report exclusively dedicated to optimizing Quality of Hire, Crosschq has further distinguished itself as the solutions provider committed to ensuring organizations can leverage data to detect and deliver insights that can drive better business outcomes.



The data scientists and I/O psychologists behind Crosschq’s research used the company’s proprietary methodology for measuring and predicting Quality of Hire. Among the report’s radical insights, long-standing hiring assumptions and popular beliefs were dispelled, such as:

Internal referrals may not be the best source of new hires.

Most interviewers lack the ability to identify top talent, with only nine percent of interview scores correlated to Quality of Hire.

Companies that fail to leverage performance data for workforce optimization often terminate employees with a Quality of Hire score at least 15 percent higher than those retained.



Crosschq CEO Mike Fitzsimmons commented, “In today’s highly competitive environment, companies cannot make subjective decisions. Quality of Hire has historically been an elusive – yet very critical – metric and Crosschq is first-to-market with objective research based on millions of hiring decisions. This report is an excellent example of Crosschq’s deep expertise in talent intelligence and illustrates how we help organizations improve their Quality of Hire benchmarks for job performance and employee engagement.”

The full report is available on a complimentary basis for a limited time. Visit www.crosschq.com/the-crosschq-q-quality-of-hire-report to download a copy.

For an in-depth discussion of the findings, please register for a webinar with the Crosschq Data Labs team on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT. To schedule a demo of Crosschq’s solutions, visit www.crosschq.com/demo-request .

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq’s Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company’s AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach, prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Pinterest, HubSpot, Snowflake, Saks Fifth Avenue, Roku, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Okta Ventures, Slack / SalesForce, and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Elena Arney elena@crosschq.com Jeanne Achille The Devon Group jeanne@devonpr.com