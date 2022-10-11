Amicus Therapeutics Announces Participation at World Muscle Society 2022

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced four poster presentations highlighting its development program for Pompe disease will be included at the 27th International Hybrid Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society, being held October 11-15, 2022 both virtually and in Halifax, Canada.



Poster Presentations:

Abstract Title: Long-term follow-up of cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat in ambulatory patients with Pompe disease: an open-label phase I/II study (ATB200-02) (Poster #FP.17)

Presenter: Benedikt Schoser, MD, Department of Neurology, Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich, Munich, Germany

Benedikt Schoser, MD, Department of Neurology, Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich, Munich, Germany
Flash Poster Presentation: Metabolic Myopathies – Wednesday, October 12, 4:05-4:10 p.m. ADT
Location: Ballroom Salon
Poster Session: Metabolic Myopathies – Wednesday, October 12, 4:00-5:30 p.m. ADT
Location: Ballroom B1-B2

Abstract Title: Living with Pompe disease in the UK: characterising the patient journey; burden on physical and emotional quality of life; and impact of COVID-19 (Poster #VP.32)

Presenter: Allan Muir, Chair of the Board of Trustees, Pompe Support Network, Petersfield, U.K.

Abstract Title: Quantification of the burden, unmet needs, management, and COVID‑19 impact of living with Pompe disease in the UK: results of an online patient survey (Poster #VP.33)

Presenter: Val Buxton, Association for Glycogen Storage Disease (UK), Oldbury, U.K.

Abstract Title: Indirect treatment comparison of three enzyme replacement treatments for late-onset Pompe disease: a network meta-analysis with patient-level and aggregate data (Poster #LSVP.19)

Presenter: Jeff Castelli, PhD, Amicus Therapeutics Inc., Philadelphia, PA, U.S.A.

The posters will be made available on the Amicus website following their respective presentations at the congress.

For more information on the World Muscle Society 2022 Annual Congress, please visit www.wms2022.com.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Amicus Therapeutics

Andrew Faughnan

Executive Director, Investor Relations

afaughnan@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-3809

Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Diana Moore

Head of Global Corporate Communications

dmoore@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-5079

FOLD–G