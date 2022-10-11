Submit Release
HiringSolved to Spotlight AI-Powered Talent Intelligence Platform at Staffing World 2022

/EIN News/ -- QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:   HiringSolved, the leader in AI-powered recruiting and talent acquisition solutions
     
WHAT:   Will bring its Talent Intelligence platform for Staffing and Recruitment to ASA Staffing World 2022.
     
WHEN:   The event will take place from Tuesday, October 25 – Thursday, October 27, 2022.
     
WHERE:    MGM Grand Las Vegas
    3799 S. Las Vegas Boulevard
    Las Vegas, Nev.
     
    Visit HiringSolved in Booth No. 620.

DETAILS:
As 2022 starts to wind down, staffing and recruitment organizations are turning their focus to 2023 and what the new year holds in store for hiring. But without a crystal ball, one thing remains certain: these teams need actionable, up-to-date information to match the right candidates to the right roles, no matter the market conditions.

Developed to meet the needs of today’s rapidly changing landscape, HiringSolved automates labor-intensive recruiting workflows to find quality candidates quickly. HiringSolved’s AI-powered search-and-match platform analyzes talent data and delivers actionable insights in seconds. The solution works to unify HR data, find more candidates, improve recruiter performance, drive revenue and reduce costs.

Staffing World attendees are encouraged to connect with HiringSolved representatives in Booth No. 620 to learn more and see a demo. For event information, including registration, visit https://americanstaffing.net/sw22.

About HiringSolved

HiringSolved develops Talent Intelligence software that enables increased hiring productivity and decreased cost by eliminating the busy work involved in hiring and enabling powerful new hiring workflows. HiringSolved helps its customers achieve better hiring outcomes through simplified recruiting. For more information, visit hiringsolved.com.


Media Contact
Kate Achille
The Devon Group for HiringSolved
hiringsolved@devonpr.com

Primary Logo

