Lost Oak Winery Partners with Critically Acclaimed Consulting Winemaker Jean Hoefliger

A global, award-winning wine consultant, Hoefliger brings decades of passion, knowledge, and internationally-tested techniques to Texas wine.

/EIN News/ -- BURLESON, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lost Oak Winery, a family-owned and operated winery located in Burleson, Texas, is pleased to announce a partnership with critically acclaimed consulting winemaker Jean Hoefliger for the 2022 growing season. Hoefliger will immediately begin work with the existing winemaking team to enhance estate farming practices and wine quality.

"We're excited for Jean's unique blend of passion, knowledge, and scientific training. He has the tough pioneering spirit of a Texas winemaker, despite not being from here, and his internationally acclaimed advice will be invaluable to our team," said President Myers.

An artisan inherently driven to push the envelope, Hoefliger is a creative, unconventional thinker with a deep background in winemaking. Born and raised in Switzerland, he worked at esteemed wineries in Sonoma, South Africa, Spain, Italy, and around the world before opening Alpha Omega Winery as the Winemaker and General Manager in 2005.

As the business grew, Hoefliger shifted into new ventures, becoming a full-time Consulting Winemaker for clients like Monteverro in Tuscany, Pact(e) in Burgundy, Perinet in Priorat, and more. His most notable accomplishments include two 100-point scores awarded by Jeb Dunnuck and Robert Parker for his Napa-based The Debate Cabernet Sauvignons, and many 95-plus point scores from Wine Advocate, Wine Spectator, James Suckling, and Wine Enthusiast.

Hoefliger will provide strategic advice for the remainder of the growing season and will be on-site for harvest and vinification in the fall. With their 100% Texas wine, Lost Oak Winery has already won numerous awards for varieties such as the 2018 Best Vintage - Young Wine and hundreds of Double Gold, Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals in top wine competitions.

Family-operated and woman-owned, the Burleson winery is putting 100% Texas wine on the map with French-inspired wines and innovative partnerships with some of the most renowned names in winemaking—including Hoefliger. Over the last several years, Lost Oak President, Roxanne Myers, has helped increase sales by 600% by launching a strong event business and direct-to-consumer business model.

To learn more, visit www.lostoakwinery.com

About Lost Oak Winery:

Inspired by founder Gene Estes' creativity and passion for the art of winemaking, Lost Oak Winery was founded in 2006 in Burelson, Texas. The family-operated, woman-owned winery specializes in French-inspired wines that are 100% Texas. Lost Oak has continued its long legacy with awards for its leadership role in the dedication to and support and promotion of the Texas wine industry, including its longtime affiliation with the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association.

For more details about Lost Oak Winery:

Website: https://www.lostoakwinery.com/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LostOakWinery/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/lostoakwinery/

Contact Information:

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1: Lost Oak Winery





Lost Oak Winery









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment