Aurora Spine Corporation to Attend the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it will be participating at the 2022 North American Spine Society (“NASS”) Annual Meeting, October 12-October 15, 2022 at McCormick Place – West Building in Chicago, Illinois at Booth #4604. The North American Spine Society is a global multidisciplinary medical society that utilizes education, research and advocacy to foster the highest quality, ethical, value and evidence-based spine care.



At this year’s NASS event, Aurora Spine will be showcasing its product line, including the newly FDA cleared SiLO TFX SI Fusion System, which is intended for use on patients who require sacroiliac joint fusion surgery. The new system expected for launch in early 2023, is a titanium implant which was specifically designed to transfix the sacrum and ilium, providing stability for bony fusion at the SI joint.

The company will also display its DEXA TechnologyTM products that are also FDA cleared: the DEXA-C, a line of cervical cages for anterior cervical discectomy with fusion (ACDF) procedures, and DEXA SOLO-L , a standalone device for anterior and lateral lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF & LLIF) procedures. Aurora's patented DEXA Technology is being used to create implants that match a patient's bone density and DEXA T-Score. The company will also be showcasing its line of ZIP products, which offer the Screwless Procedure and enables MIS Interspinous fusion without the use of a screw set.

"We are very excited to be attending NASS, which is one of the top industry shows during the year. This year’s conference is centrally located in Chicago and we are gearing up for a strong showing and meeting with doctors seeking new and novel technologies that can help their procedures and patient outcomes. NASS will be an excellent venue to showcase our DEXA franchise and other key products like ZIP and SiLO,” stated Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine. “As we continue to educate and train more doctors on Aurora products, we continue to build momentum in our sales pipeline. Having DEXA products available will be a good growth catalyst for the remainder of fiscal 2022 and into 2023. My team and I are looking forward to a great event and greeting attendee with many new products and technologies that we have worked diligently to bring to market in recent years."

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

