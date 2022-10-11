Next Hydrogen Successfully Delivers an Advanced Water Electrolyzer Module to Hyundai Motor Company  

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (the “Company” or “Next Hydrogen“) ( TSXV:NXH , OTC:NXHSF ), a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers, is pleased to announce that it has delivered to Hyundai Motor Company (“Hyundai Motor”) a proof of concept alkaline electrolyzer module incorporating Hyundai Motor cell components.



“We are extremely pleased with the successful outcome of this project with Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation,” says Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen. “Combining Hyundai Motor and Kia’s state-of-the-art cell component technology with our innovative cell design architecture has demonstrated significant potential to improve the known performance of alkaline water electrolyzers and to produce green hydrogen economically. The team at Next Hydrogen is looking forward to next steps and potential commercial arrangements in the future."

Hyundai Motor, Kia Corporation (“Kia”) and Next Hydrogen signed a memorandum of understanding in July 2021 to advance electrolyzer module-related technologies that are at the core of the alkaline water electrolysis system to reduce the cost of building the system and maintaining/operating the system. The pilot test demonstrated the ability to operate at significantly higher current densities and temperature compared to traditional alkaline electrolyzers which provides a pathway to cost-effective green hydrogen production.

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 39 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors.

