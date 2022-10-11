PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 11, 2022 'POWERR' FOR ONLINE WORKERS, DELIVERY RIDERS: HONTIVEROS BATS FOR GIG WORKERS' PROTECTION Senator Risa Hontiveros is pushing for a measure to protect the rights and welfare of the increasing number of Filipino workers in the gig economy, which covers delivery riders and other freelancers. Hontiveros filed Senate Bill No. 1373, or the Protektadong Online Workers, Entrepreneurs, Riders at Raketera (POWERR) Act. "Ang layon ng POWERR Act ay ma-empower ang delivery riders at freelancers. Ang pagpasa nito ay magbibigay sa kanila ng kaukulang social protection katulong ang iba't ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan," she said. "This will guarantee that the rights of the delivery riders and online freelancers are protected. It will mandate the state to craft standards for regulations in relation to the services that these workers perform," Hontiveros added. The proposed legislation requires that workers of online platforms be paid at least the legally mandated minimum wage, whether it be on an hourly or per-task basis. Furthermore, a portability mechanism of social protection programs in which the online providers should ensure that the workers are enrolled in government social protection programs such as PhilHealth, SSS, PAg-IBIG among others, should be included. Female workers shall also be provided with a maternity benefit upon childbirth in a manner and amount determined by the SSS. "Because work conditions in the gig economy are often unstable, workers in this sector are more affected by economic shocks and the lack of clear rules. Kailangan nila ng steady income at masasandalan na mga benepisyo para may matanggap sila sakaling magsakit, mabuntis o magretiro," she said. Once the bill is passed, online platform workers can organize, collectively bargain and negotiate with their providers. They will also have the right to be informed about any decision or action, taken or assisted by an algorithmic system affecting their employment or working conditions. Online platforms will also be held liable for injuries sustained by the workers in the performance of their duty, especially among delivery riders. The online platforms are also required to uphold transparency in their algorithmic management systems and placed these under human supervision. "Despite being our 'quarantine heroes', their safety and health are always on the line. Kung tunay silang katuwang ng mga kumpanya para maghatid ng serbisyo, hindi ba't nararapat lang din na may pananagutan sila sakaling may madisgrasya sa gitna ng trabaho?," she said. "Dapat nang tugunan ang mga hinaing ng ating delivery riders at online platform workers. They have been bearing the risk of labor abuses due to gaps in our laws and policies. It's time we put their sufferings to an end," Hontiveros concluded.