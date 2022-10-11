PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 11, 2022 Oil prices hike anew; Gatchalian reiterates need to institutionalize fuel subsidy Amid big-time petroleum price hike today, Senator Win Gatchalian has urged anew the Land Transportation Regulatory and Franchising Board (LTFRB) and other concerned agencies to assure an efficient and timely fuel subsidy program for affected sectors should price hikes continue. "Kung meron na sana tayong batas para sa ayuda ng mga tsuper at operator ng public utility vehicles o PUV, hindi na sila mahihirapan pang pasanin ang bigat ng epekto ng pagtaas ng presyo ng langis lalo na't patuloy din ang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin," Gatchalian said. The senator reiterated the need to institutionalize the Pantawid Pasada Program, the reason why he has earlier filed Senate Bill No. 384 which provides for an energy subsidy program seeking to institutionalize Pantawid Pasada. The proposed measure provides that the subsidy shall be granted to qualified beneficiaries when the average price of Dubai crude for three consecutive months is equal to or greater than $80 per barrel such as the case now. Dubai crude was last traded at $95.80/barrel. This proposed legislation, Gatchalian added, requires the use of digital payment systems in the distribution of the subsidy and imposes penalties against erring government officials for failure to ensure the timely release of the subsidy to all qualified beneficiaries. "The concerned government agencies should be ready to intervene with an efficient implementation of the Pantawid-Pasada program whenever there are series of oil price hikes. We should have learned the lessons from previous disbursement," Gatchalian stressed. Just recently the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus has decided to cut production on prospects of slower global economic growth. This, Gatchalian said, would definitely jack up domestic prices as global supply is already tight. Meanwhile, a new fare hike took effect last October 3 but PUV drivers and operators could not collect the fare increase because they have yet to secure their copy of the new fare matrix. # # # ________________________________________________________________________ Gatchalian iginiit ang institutionalized fuel subsidy sa tuwing tumataas ang presyo ng langis Sa gitna ng malaking pagtataas ng presyo ng petrolyo, muling hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Land Transportation Regulatory and Franchising Board (LTFRB) at iba pang ahensya na tiyakin ang mahusay at napapanahong pagpapatupad ng fuel subsidy para sa mga apektadong sektor. "Kung meron na sana tayong batas para sa ayuda ng mga tsuper at operator ng public utility vehicles o PUV, hindi na sila mahihirapan pang pasanin ang bigat ng epekto ng pagtaas ng presyo ng langis lalo na't patuloy din ang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin," ani Gatchalian. Muling iginiit ng senador ang pangangailangang ma-institutionalize ang Pantawid Pasada Program, dahilan kung bakit nauna niyang inihain ang Senate Bill No. 384 na nagtatadhana ng energy subsidy program na naglalayong ma-institutionalize ang Pantawid Pasada. Ang panukala ay nagtatadhana na ang subsidiya ay ipagkakaloob sa mga kwalipikadong benepisyaryo kapag ang average price ng Dubai crude para sa tatlong magkakasunod na buwan ay katumbas o higit sa $80 kada bariles tulad ng kaso ngayon. Ang Dubai crude ay huling nagsara sa $95.80 kada bariles. Ang panukalang batas na ito, idinagdag ni Gatchalian, ay nangangailangan ng paggamit ng mga digital payment system sa pamamahagi ng subsidy at nagpapataw ng mga parusa laban sa mga opisyal ng gobyerno na hindi ginagawa ang mandato na tiyaking napapanahon ang pagpapalabas ng naturang subsidiya sa lahat ng mga kwalipikadong benepisyaryo. "Dapat maging handa ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na makagawa ng maayos na pagpapatupad ng Pantawid-Pasada program sa tuwing may sunod-sunod na pagtaas ng presyo ng langis. Dapat natuto na tayo sa mga nakaraang karanasan ng pamimigay ng ayuda," giit ni Gatchalian. Kamakailan lamang ay nagpasya ang Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus na bawasan ang produksyon dahil sa inaasahang mas mabagal na paglago ng ekonomiya sa mundo. Ito, sabi ni Gatchalian, ay tiyak na magpapataas lalo sa presyo ng petrolyo sa bansa lalo na't may paghihigpit na nga ng suplay mula sa pandaigdigang pamilihan. Samantala, sa kabila ng bagong fare hike na nagsimula noong Oktubre 3, hindi pa lahat ng PUV drivers at operators ang nakakasingil ng mas mataas na pamasahe dahil hindi pa nila nakukuha ang kopya ng kanilang bagong fare matrix. # # #