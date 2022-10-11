PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 11, 2022 Villar cites the significance of wetlands and migratory birds Senator Cynthia A. Villar leads the opening of the Wetland Center Building at the Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP) which coincided with the celebration of the World Migratory Bird Day. "My purpose in building this Wetland Center is to educate and to help raise the public consciousness about wetlands," said Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources. She noted that wetlands are critically important ecosystems that contribute to biodiversity, climate mitigation and adaptation, freshwater availability and to economies, among its many functions. This Wetland Center, she said, is our solid edifice and contribution for the Philippine wetlands. With our country's archipelagic nature, she related that "we have an abundant number of wetlands that call for much-needed attention." Based on the 2016 Atlas of Philippine Inland Wetlands and Classified Caves, we have 314 inland wetlands and 2,487 river systems. Out of the 314 wetlands, there are 221 lakes, 12 marshes and swamps, 9 peat lands, 39 water storage, and 31 ponds. But the senator lamented that not a lot of people in the Philippines fully recognize and appreciate the significance of wetlands. She specifically mentioned the case of Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP), which has always been facing reclamation threats. Apart from being a Ramsar site, she emphasized Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP) is a protected area by virtue of RA No. 11038 or the Expanded NIPAs Act of 2018. The senator, a known environmental advocate, related that Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP) is an important coastal wetland and a key biodiversity site hosting a wide range of water birds. "Due to this, it is fitting to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day here because Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). This is an important coastal wetland mangrove that hosts at least 47 species of migratory birds using the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, which include the vulnerable migratory birds with some coming from as far Siberia," said Villar. On the other hand, the World Bird Day celebration is dedicated to raising awareness on migratory birds and their habitats and the need for international cooperation to conserve them. During the twin celebrations, the guests were treated by the DENR regional offices and the Biodiversity Management Bureau in Wetland Center museum and auditorium audio visual presentations on Ramsar Sites or the so-called Wetlands of International Importance in the Philippines. The Philippines, with eight RAmsar Sites, is one of the 170 nations that are signatories to this convention. ### _______________________________________________________________ Villar, kinilala ang kahalagahan ng wetlands at migratory birds PINANGUNAHAN ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang pagbubukas ng Wetland Center Building sa Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP) kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng World Migratory Bird Day. "My purpose in building this Wetland Center is to educate and to help raise the public consciousness about wetlands," ayon kay Villar, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources. Binigyan diin niya na mahalagang ecosystems ang wetlands (katubigan) dahil sa kontribusyon nito sa biodiversity, climate mitigation at adaptation, freshwater availability at sa economies. Ang Wetland Center, ani Villar, ang kanilang solidong gusali at kontribusyon sa Philippine wetlands. Sanhi ng 'archipelagic nature' ng bansa, sinabi ni Villar na marami tayong wetlands na kailangang bigyan ng atensiyon. Base sa 2016 Atlas of Philippine Inland Wetlands and Classified Caves, may 314 inland wetlands at 2,487 river systems ang Pilipinas Sa 314 wetlands, may 221 lakes, 12 marshes at swamps, 9 peat lands, 39 water storage, at 31 ponds. Subalit dismayado ang senador sa pagbalewala ng karamihan sa kahalagahan ng wetlands. Partikular na tinukoy niya ang Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP) na palagiang nahaharap sa mga banta ng reklamasyon. Bukod sa pagiging Ramsar site, iginiit ni Villar na isang 'protected area' ang Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP) sa bisa ng RA No. 11038 o ng Expanded NIPAs Act of 2018. Ipinahayag ng senator na kilalang environmental advocate na ang LPPWP ay mahalagang icoastal wetland at susi sa biodiversity site para sa maraming mga ibon. "Due to this, it is fitting to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day here because Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). This is an important coastal wetland mangrove that hosts at least 47 species of migratory birds using the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, which include the vulnerable migratory birds with some coming from as far Siberia," sabi ni Villar. Sa kabilang dako, nakatuon ang World Bird Day celebration sa pagpukaw sa kaalaman sa migratory birds at kanilang tirahan at ang pangangailangan sa internasyunal na kooperasyon para pangalagaan sila. Sa idinaos na twin celebrations, ipinakita ng DENR regional offices at Biodiversity Management Bureau sa Wetland Center museum at auditorium ang audio visual presentations ng Ramsar Sites o Wetlands of International Importance in the Philippines. Kabilang ang Pilipinas na may walong Ramsar Sites sa 170 nations na lumagdag sa kumbensyong ito.