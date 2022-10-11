Submit Release
Poe: SIM registration a good first step in deterring scams, crimes

October 11, 2022

Sen. Grace Poe said the registration of subscriber identity module (SIM) is a good first step in combatting text scams as well as other crimes.

In an interview, Poe dismissed arguments that SIM registration was not effective in fighting crimes in other countries, saying it is not an option for government to sit idly by while people are being scammed and taken advantage of.

"Unang una, hindi tayo pwedeng umupo na lang at sabihin nating hindi ito magiging epektibo. Hindi 'yun totoo. Hindi man mapipigil 100%, meron pa ring mahuhuli," Poe said.

She said identifying perpetrators of crimes and scams is important in holding them accountable and meting out punishments.

"The first step is to be able to identify who sent the text. Ang batas na ito ay isang paraan para matunton kung sinu-sino ang mga ito. Kasi, kahit may batas tayo laban sa krimen, tulad ng pagbabanta, kung hindi naman natin malaman kung sino ang nagpadala noon, e 'di walang mangyayari," Poe said.

The senator said the SIM registration law is not limited to just text scams because it would also be a big help in the investigation of crimes such as murder, terrorism, and kidnapping.

"Kaya po natin ito ipinasa, sapagkat marami na talagang naloloko at nabibiktima. Hindi naman natin pwedeng payagan na maraming nananakawan at nagogoyo," Poe added.

The SIM registration law becomes effective 15 days after it is published in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.

Poe said the implementing rules and regulations must ensure that the process of registration is easy and the safety and security of information submitted by subscribers are guaranteed.

